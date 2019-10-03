Man, 60 Defiles 9-yr-old Minor

A 60 year-old-man Alexander Madu is now in police net in Imo for allegedly defiling a minor Ijeoma Agu in Umuoziri Inyishi in the Ikeduru local government area of the state.

The victim, who was said to have lost her mother early this year, is a relation of the wife of the suspect.

The nine-year-old Ijeoma was said to have been taken to her aunt by her father, Chijioke Agu for proper care.

Alexander Madu who was apprehended by the police and paraded before newsmen yesterday was said to have taken advantage of his wife’s absence in the house to defile the girl up to five times.

Rabiu Ladodo, commissioner of police, in the state while parading the suspect along with 13 others, said the arrest of the suspect was consequent upon a complaint from her father, who got the information from the suspect’s wife.

Ladodo, said the hapless kid had informed her aunt, about the ugly incident who eventually reported to the girl’s father.

According to the CP when the victim was rushed to a hospital for an urgent medical check-up, medical records confirmed that the girl was really defiled.

The CP said “this girl lost her mother some months ago and her father decided to take her to his late wife’s sister in the same community to give her some motherly care. Unfortunately, whenever this woman went to market, this 60 year-old man would force himself on the little girl and have carnal knowledge of her.

“This happened up to five times until the little girl decided it was enough and cried to her aunt. Her aunt was shocked and immediately reported the matter to the girl’s father, who drew police attention to the crime.

“I’m sure this girl would be crying continuously and remember her mother’s death”, the police boss said.

Ladodo, who said that the suspect would soon be charged to court after investigation, advised the members of the public to always be cautious any time they want to give their children out as house help.

Curiously, when interrogated, the suspect denied the allegation insisting that he was framed up by Ijeoma to tarnish his image.