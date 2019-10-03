 Obaseki, COREN Strategise Against Quackery, Engineering Misconduct

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has assured that the state government will strengthen partnership with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) to uphold high standards, ethics and professionalism in engineering projects in the state.

The governor stated this while receiving the Registrar and Chief Executive of COREN, Engr. Prof. Joseph Obofoni Odigure, who was on a courtesy visit at Government House in Benin City, Edo State.

According to Obaseki, “While growing up, government buildings and projects were used as standards because professional engineers were hired to handle them but same can’t be said today. Standards have been watered down. The obvious consequences are collapsed structures.

“Compliance with standards is key in my administration. I believe the government should be at the forefront of supporting and encouraging standards. We are fortunate to have an association like COREN and have no choice but to partner with you since you have the principal responsibility for ensuring that standards are complied with”.

The governor said his administration has worked closely with professionals in reviewing design, projects and concept of roads, adding, “We found out that the challenges and problems start from contracting process, design and procurement.”

Obaseki assured that his government will continue to support COREN in its efforts to ensure that engineering professionals are made aware of the need to comply with professional standards and ethics.

While congratulating COREN, he commended President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the amended Engineers Act CAP E11/2004, noting that the amendment was long overdue.

“We will be one of the first states to work with you to set up the State Technical Committee (STC) with the Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of infrastructure as part of the Committee.

“We are happy that your body is here to work with us and eliminate bad behaviour and quackery in the engineering profession”.

The Registrar of COREN, Engr. Prof. Odigure commended Governor Obaseki for his developmental strides in the state, noting that the visit was to inform him that the President has assented to the amendment of the COREN Act, thereby empowering the Council to regulate and control engineering practice in Nigeria.

He said the Council has developed an operational guideline on the implementation of Engineering Regulation Monitoring (ERM) Department which requires the establishment of a National Technical Committee (NTC) and State Technical Committee (STC).

“The main function of the Committee is to implement measures to mitigate engineering infrastructure failures rather than wait for their collapse.”