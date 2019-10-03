POLITICS
PDP Congratulates Tambuwal, Rejects Plateau, Kano Verdicts
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, for his victory at the Sokoto Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld his election yesterday.
The party, in a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, described the verdict as victory for democracy and inevitable triumph of the will of the people, as expressed in the March 23 governorship election.
“The PDP notes that Governor Tambuwal’s resounding victory at the election was a clear endorsement of his leadership style as evinced in his commitment towards the development of the state and the empowerment of the people.
“Indeed, Tambuwal’s achievements in developing the state and empowering the people in all critical sectors of life stood him out in his first term.
“His re-election therefore marks the determination of the people to consolidate on good governance in their state.”
The party, however, rejected the judgments of the governorship election tribunals in Kano and Plateau states.
Ologbondiyan urged PDP teeming members and supporters not to lose hope.
According to him, the tribunal is not the end of the road, and justice will surely prevail at the end of the day.
MOST READ
344-year-old Africa’s Oldest Tortoise Dies In Ogbomoso Palace
Strike: Frank Flays Labour Leaders Over Minimum Wage
Governors Who Failed To Install Successors
NASS Raises 2020 Budget To N10.7trn
Minimum Wage: We May Sack To Meet Labour’s Demands – FG
Bauchi Assets Recovery C’ttee Indicts Ex-Govs Abubakar, Yuguda
#RevolutionNow: Court Admits Sowore To N150m Bail
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Gov Obaseki And Changing Narrative In Edo
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Popularity Of APC Candidate, Cause Of Dickson, PDP Fear – Oshiomhole
-
RELIGION24 hours ago
VP Now A Good Christian
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Kogi Guber: SDP Faults INEC Over Disqualification Of Its Candidate
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Gov Obaseki And Changing Narrative In Edo
-
NEWS22 hours ago
In S’Africa, PMB Says Killing Of Nigerians Unacceptable
-
NEWS24 hours ago
PMB To Present 2020 Budget To NASS On Oct. 8
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Edo Govt, SAP Train 1,700 Teachers On Coding, Web Programming