NEWS
PMB To Present 2020 Budget To NASS On Oct. 8
President Muhammadu Buhari will present 2020 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday, Oct. 8, says Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Adedayo Adeyeye.
Adeyeye, who disclosed this at a news conference shortly after Thursday’s plenary said the budget would be presented at 2 p.m.
He said it will be the first time the executive would be presenting the budget in October.
He said the National Assembly was committed to passing the budget before the end of December.(NAN)
MOST READ
322 Stranded Nigerians Return From Libya
344-year-old Africa’s Oldest Tortoise Dies In Ogbomoso Palace
Strike: Frank Flays Labour Leaders Over Minimum Wage
Governors Who Failed To Install Successors
NASS Raises 2020 Budget To N10.7trn
Minimum Wage: We May Sack To Meet Labour’s Demands – FG
Bauchi Assets Recovery C’ttee Indicts Ex-Govs Abubakar, Yuguda
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Gov Obaseki And Changing Narrative In Edo
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Popularity Of APC Candidate, Cause Of Dickson, PDP Fear – Oshiomhole
-
RELIGION24 hours ago
VP Now A Good Christian
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Kogi Guber: SDP Faults INEC Over Disqualification Of Its Candidate
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Gov Obaseki And Changing Narrative In Edo
-
NEWS22 hours ago
In S’Africa, PMB Says Killing Of Nigerians Unacceptable
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Edo Govt, SAP Train 1,700 Teachers On Coding, Web Programming
-
NEWS24 hours ago
FRSC Make Case Setting Up State Road Traffic Mgt Agency in Adamawa