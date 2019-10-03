Police Arrest 1,151 Suspects In 2 Months

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday said that 1,151 high profile suspects were arrested nationwide by the police between August and September.

Adamu disclosed this in Abuja during his monthly conference with senior police officers from the rank of Commissioner of Police.

He said the suspects included 470 armed robbers, 216 kidnappers, 335 cultists and 130 murder suspects.

According to him, 228 firearms of various descriptions and calibre were recovered in various police operations across the country within the period.

He said that 231 kidnapped victims were safely rescued and reunited with their families, with 75 stolen vehicles recovered during the period.

Adamu stressed the desire of the police to sustain the achievements and called for constant re-evaluation of the dynamics of crime and realignment of strategies.

“In doing so, it is worthy to note that there are still some security challenges, which currently require our professional attention.

“In this context, I encourage you all not to relent, but to roll up your sleeves with renewed vigour, in the fight against crimes in the country,” he said.

The police chief noted that the upcoming elections in Kogi and Bayesa would again put the Nigeria Police Force professionalism and doggedness to test.

Adamu pledged the commitment of the police to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to create enabling environment that would guarantee peaceful conduct of the elections.

“While assuring law-abiding citizens and stakeholders of their safety during the elections, let me warn all political actors against undemocratic and illegal means of achieving aspirations.

“Such actors will be identified, isolated and be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Parents and guardians are, therefore, advised to caution their children and wards against being used to undermine the democratic process in the two states.

”The year is gradually running down, and as the lead internal security agency, I must remind you all, of your critical role in projecting and strengthening the security architecture in your commands.”

The conference also featured the launch of the revised Force Order 237, which defines the rules of engagement for the police. (NAN)