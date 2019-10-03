CRIME
Police Confirm Gunmen Attack On FRCN Staff In Kaduna
The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the incident of the shooting of a staff of the Federal Radio Corporation Of Nigeria Kaduna, Malam Jibril Gwadabe Kuriga by unknown gunmen.
The command’s public relation officer, Yakubu Sabo confirmed this through an telephone conversation.
The PPRO said they got information from DPO Buruku that on 1/10/2019 at about 1:00 pm, one Jibril Gwadabe a staff with FRCN Kaduna sustained gunshot injury when he went to his farm within Kuriga Area of Chikun Local Government in Kaduna.
He added that the victim is currently recovering while receiving treatment at a hospital in Kaduna.
He however there has not been any formal report of the incident to the police to enable them get more details.
Meanwhile, he said the commissioner of police, Ali Aji Janga has ordered the DPOs around the axis to intensify Patrol within their respective areas, he also enjoins the people of the state to continue to support the police with relevant information that will help the command overcome the security challenges it is faced with.
MOST READ
322 Stranded Nigerians Return From Libya
344-year-old Africa’s Oldest Tortoise Dies In Ogbomoso Palace
Strike: Frank Flays Labour Leaders Over Minimum Wage
Governors Who Failed To Install Successors
NASS Raises 2020 Budget To N10.7trn
Minimum Wage: We May Sack To Meet Labour’s Demands – FG
Bauchi Assets Recovery C’ttee Indicts Ex-Govs Abubakar, Yuguda
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Gov Obaseki And Changing Narrative In Edo
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Popularity Of APC Candidate, Cause Of Dickson, PDP Fear – Oshiomhole
-
RELIGION24 hours ago
VP Now A Good Christian
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Kogi Guber: SDP Faults INEC Over Disqualification Of Its Candidate
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Gov Obaseki And Changing Narrative In Edo
-
NEWS22 hours ago
In S’Africa, PMB Says Killing Of Nigerians Unacceptable
-
NEWS24 hours ago
PMB To Present 2020 Budget To NASS On Oct. 8
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Edo Govt, SAP Train 1,700 Teachers On Coding, Web Programming