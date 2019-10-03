Police Confirm Gunmen Attack On FRCN Staff In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the incident of the shooting of a staff of the Federal Radio Corporation Of Nigeria Kaduna, Malam Jibril Gwadabe Kuriga by unknown gunmen.

The command’s public relation officer, Yakubu Sabo confirmed this through an telephone conversation.

The PPRO said they got information from DPO Buruku that on 1/10/2019 at about 1:00 pm, one Jibril Gwadabe a staff with FRCN Kaduna sustained gunshot injury when he went to his farm within Kuriga Area of Chikun Local Government in Kaduna.

He added that the victim is currently recovering while receiving treatment at a hospital in Kaduna.

He however there has not been any formal report of the incident to the police to enable them get more details.

Meanwhile, he said the commissioner of police, Ali Aji Janga has ordered the DPOs around the axis to intensify Patrol within their respective areas, he also enjoins the people of the state to continue to support the police with relevant information that will help the command overcome the security challenges it is faced with.