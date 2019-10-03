NEWS
Senate Delegation Arrives A’Ibom For Senator Ekpenyong’s Wife Burial
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has received a delegation from the senate led by senate minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe who arrived the state ahead of the funeral of Late Dr. (Mrs) Grace Ekpenyong, wife of the Senator representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Obong Chris Ekpenyong.
The obsequies is scheduled for tomorrow Thursday, 3rd October, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish, Abiakpo Nkap, Nto Edino, Obot Akara Local Government Area.
On hand at the Hilltop Mansion, Government House , Uyo, to receive the delegation comprising Senator Uche Ekwunife; Senator Kola Balogun; Senator Ibrahim Hadejai; Senator Bassey Albert; Senator Ade Fadahunsi , Senator Akon Eyakenyi and immediate past Governor of Ekiti State Mr Peter Ayodele Fayose, were Secretary to the State Government Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, Commissioner of Finance Mr Linus Nkan, Commissioner of Information Mr Charles Udoh, his counterpart in the Ministry of Works Mr Ephraim Inyangeyen and Senator Anietie Okon.
Governor Emmanuel thanked the senators for identifying in their number with Senator Ekpenyong in his period of grief, assuring them of a hitch-free stay in the State.
MOST READ
NEWS1 min ago
344-year-old Africa’s Oldest Tortoise Dies In Ogbomoso Palace
NEWS20 mins ago
Strike: Frank Flays Labour Leaders Over Minimum Wage
POLITICS43 mins ago
Governors Who Failed To Install Successors
COVER STORIES49 mins ago
NASS Raises 2020 Budget To N10.7trn
COVER STORIES59 mins ago
Minimum Wage: We May Sack To Meet Labour’s Demands – FG
NEWS1 hour ago
Bauchi Assets Recovery C’ttee Indicts Ex-Govs Abubakar, Yuguda
NEWS1 hour ago
#RevolutionNow: Court Admits Sowore To N150m Bail
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Gov Obaseki And Changing Narrative In Edo
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Popularity Of APC Candidate, Cause Of Dickson, PDP Fear – Oshiomhole
-
RELIGION24 hours ago
VP Now A Good Christian
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Kogi Guber: SDP Faults INEC Over Disqualification Of Its Candidate
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Gov Obaseki And Changing Narrative In Edo
-
NEWS22 hours ago
In S’Africa, PMB Says Killing Of Nigerians Unacceptable
-
NEWS24 hours ago
PMB To Present 2020 Budget To NASS On Oct. 8
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Edo Govt, SAP Train 1,700 Teachers On Coding, Web Programming