NEWS
Sowore: Respect Rule Of Law, NHRC Urges Govt Agencies
The executive secretary National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu has called on government agencies to abide by the rule of law and refrain from disobeying orders and judgements of court.
Reacting to the continued detention of the presidential candidate of African Action Congress, Mr. Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Security Service (DSS) despite court orders, Ojukwu said that no individual or institution should be allowed to toy with the judgement and decisions of the court, emphasizing that “all court orders are binding and must be respected by affected persons or institutions”. He said the decent way to disagree with a court order is to appeal against same.
Ojukwu in a statement yesterday by the director, Corporate Affairs and External Linkages (NHRC), Lambert Oparah, frowned at the continued detention of Sowore and noted that disobedience of court order is an invitation to uncertainty in the law. He therefore called for the immediate release of Sowore in line with the order and in accordance with his bail conditions have been met by his lawyers.
MOST READ
322 Stranded Nigerians Return From Libya
344-year-old Africa’s Oldest Tortoise Dies In Ogbomoso Palace
Strike: Frank Flays Labour Leaders Over Minimum Wage
Governors Who Failed To Install Successors
NASS Raises 2020 Budget To N10.7trn
Minimum Wage: We May Sack To Meet Labour’s Demands – FG
Bauchi Assets Recovery C’ttee Indicts Ex-Govs Abubakar, Yuguda
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Gov Obaseki And Changing Narrative In Edo
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Popularity Of APC Candidate, Cause Of Dickson, PDP Fear – Oshiomhole
-
RELIGION24 hours ago
VP Now A Good Christian
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Kogi Guber: SDP Faults INEC Over Disqualification Of Its Candidate
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Gov Obaseki And Changing Narrative In Edo
-
NEWS22 hours ago
In S’Africa, PMB Says Killing Of Nigerians Unacceptable
-
NEWS24 hours ago
PMB To Present 2020 Budget To NASS On Oct. 8
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Edo Govt, SAP Train 1,700 Teachers On Coding, Web Programming