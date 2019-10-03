NEWS
Therapy Clinic Set To Tackle Stress-Related Illnesses In Nigeria
With 80 per cent of diseases linked to stress and Nigeria being the most stressful country in the world, Apples and Oranges Total Body Therapy, a trendsetter in relaxation, rejuvenation and wellness has opened a new office in Lagos state, to tackle stress-related illnesses.
According to a Bloomberg study conducted in 2015, Nigeria is the most stressful country in the world. The report revealed that about 80 percent of modern diseases has its origin in stress, leading to poor life expectancy rate.
Since stress has a major effect on overall health and wellbeing, Apples and Oranges Total Body Therapy in collaboration with The Seattle Residences, recently launched a new office in Lagos state, in a bid to improve the life expectancy rate of Nigerians.
The Luxury spa welcomed guests to its serene enclave at Walter Carrington Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, amidst very luxurious apartments, pool, gym, boxing room, spinning room, yoga classes, restaurant and waterfront facilities that The Seattle Residence has to offer.
Guests enjoyed a serene ambience as they had free treatments such as massages, wellness talk, free skin analysis while nibbling on finger foods and some wine tasting.
The CEO, Apples and Oranges Total Body Therapy, Mrs Beatrice Ene, at the commissioning of the new office in Lagos state, said, The Luxury Spa is the perfect home away from home.
For a relaxing and luxurious experience like no other, Ene urged Nigerians to visit the Apples and Oranges at Seattle Spa located at 12a Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.
MOST READ
322 Stranded Nigerians Return From Libya
344-year-old Africa’s Oldest Tortoise Dies In Ogbomoso Palace
Strike: Frank Flays Labour Leaders Over Minimum Wage
Governors Who Failed To Install Successors
NASS Raises 2020 Budget To N10.7trn
Minimum Wage: We May Sack To Meet Labour’s Demands – FG
Bauchi Assets Recovery C’ttee Indicts Ex-Govs Abubakar, Yuguda
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Gov Obaseki And Changing Narrative In Edo
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Popularity Of APC Candidate, Cause Of Dickson, PDP Fear – Oshiomhole
-
RELIGION24 hours ago
VP Now A Good Christian
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Kogi Guber: SDP Faults INEC Over Disqualification Of Its Candidate
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Gov Obaseki And Changing Narrative In Edo
-
NEWS22 hours ago
In S’Africa, PMB Says Killing Of Nigerians Unacceptable
-
NEWS24 hours ago
PMB To Present 2020 Budget To NASS On Oct. 8
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Edo Govt, SAP Train 1,700 Teachers On Coding, Web Programming