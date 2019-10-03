VP Now A Good Christian

After the 2019 general elections I wrote a piece, FOR THE LOVE OF ATIKU, which was published here on March 1st 2019, in which I excoriated some Muslim and Christian religious leaders for transforming the Mimbar and the pulpit into campaign platforms for Buhari and Atiku. The herders-farmers crisis “was given the false narrative of a Fulani President using his kin to decimate Christians as part of an elaborate plan to Islamise Nigeria. This message was widely preached in places of worship by men of God quoting copiously out of context from the scriptures to stoke up the embers of ethnic hatred and religious disharmony.”

“The fact that Buhari’s running mate, Osinbajo is a pastor did not lighten the ferocity of the Islamisation storm. There were calls “on (the) General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye to strip Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of his pastorship” for exposing the misrule, embezzlement and corruption of the Goodluck Jonathan-led government. He was further maligned as “a fake man of God” and “a pastor only by name” for insisting that “it was impossible for anyone to Islamise Nigeria, as claimed by Christian interests.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been exerting his utmost since then in asserting his position as a genuine Christian to no avail. The church constituency saw no wisdom in Osinbajo’s attempt to dismiss allegations of nepotism and clannishness levelled against Buhari, as well as his arguing that Southerners and Christians have benefitted more than Northerners and Muslims in this government.

“President Muhammadu”, Vice President Osinbajo once said, “is possibly one of the most committed people I have ever met. He is committed to seeing that the resources of this country are used for this country.

“In general term, we find that there is fairness in the distribution of appointments. Many of the accusations against Buhari are not true.

“Sometimes, people listen to propaganda and if we look at the facts, things are totally different. On Islamisation, first of all, it is untrue, it is propaganda.

“Anybody who complains that President Buhari is propagating Islamic agenda, how is that possible?

“A lot of these are just propaganda, never listen to these. Many of these are absurd, they are deliberate propaganda. They come from the same source. Don’t believe them. Let’s be fair,” Osinbajo said.

President Muhammadu Buhari has had occasions in the past to say: “My deputy is a Christian and there is no way I will Islamise Nigeria with many Christians in my team.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was seen as an accomplice in a grand plan by Buhari’s Fulani Government to exterminate Christians. Christian leaders addressed him sternly during his visit to Benue at the peak of the herders-farmers crisis.

One of the speakers, “the Catholic Bishop of Gboko, His Lordship, Williams Avenya”, said amidst other issues: “The point I’m trying to make is that a day is going to come when you, as the Vice-President, will bear the brunt of that problem of injustices in our land, especially those perpetrated on smaller ethnic groups that have no one to fight for them.

“So, as a Christian person, exonerate yourself from this situation,” the bishop advised the Vice President.

In his response, the Vice President said, “My Lord Bishop, you said you are not a politician, I am also not a politician. As a matter of fact, I’m also a priest and I’m a Christian, a born again Christian. Because I’m a born again Christian, my destiny is not determined by any man but by God who I serve.

“Let me assure you that under no circumstances, none whatsoever, will I give up my faith or refuse to stand up for my faith.

“You can take that to the bank. Even the position that I currently occupy, I did not ask for it and I’m prepared to leave it at a short notice.

“It doesn’t mean anything. I became a born again Christian after I became a professor, a professor of the law of evidence, a professor of proof.

“But when the Lord Jesus Christ met me, He persuaded me by showing me clearly that there is such a thing as the evidence of things that are not seen.

“It is because of the evidence of things that are not seen, it is because you can make something out of nothing that I stand here today as Vice-President.

“How possible can anyone say that the killing of women and children doesn’t matter because he is Vice-President or because he is President? How is that possible? Certainly, it cannot be for a person who is born again. A renewed mind will know that there is justice, there is consequence even if there is no justice here on earth.”

God has recently revealed to the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is not “a fake man of God” or “a pastor only by name”; that he genuinely ministers to the needs of Christians in Nigeria. Thus, after receipt of this Devine Revelation, the leadership of CAN led by its National President, Rev Supo Ayokunle, paid an ecumenical visit to the Vice President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday, September 27th 2019.

God’s Revelation to CAN appertains to “baseless allegations” by a prodigal son of the church who accused the Vice President of collecting N90bn from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to fund the 2019 presidential election that ensured the discontinuation of the Islamisation agenda of his principal. The FIRS is a repudiator of this Revelation. Woe unto the repudiators from the wrath of the leadership of CAN!

CAN President issued a Devine Ordinance, not a verdict of a court of competent jurisdiction, at the end of the meeting with the Vice President, to Nigerians “not to toy with the innocent that are faithfully serving the nation”. “Vice President Osinbajo”, declared Rev Ayokunle, “has cleared the air that the allegation is baseless and there is no truth in it. He said some people are plotting against him and he was ready to provide himself to be cleared.

“If there is an allegation, there must be evidence; he said it can never happen and will never happen. The church and the entire country will fight for him.”

The Islamisation trumpet blast would have blared across the Nigerian political space were these words uttered by a Muslim leader in support of President Muhammadu Buhari. But now that the church has made a spiritual discovery in the genuine Christianness of the Vice President, Nigerians have to fall in line with the CAN position. “We must stay together”, said the Rev Ayokunle, “to fight the challenges and we must overcome.”

But the band of repudiators of the CAN Revelation is superintended by the prodigal son who told the clergyman “to face his priestly duties instead of using his sacred office to aid and abet corruption.”

As a prodigal son of the church, he said “I am ashamed of the attitude and character of this present CAN president in the person of Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle.

“CAN in its original form represents the body of Christ and Ayokunle ought to have known that it owes the citizenry or at least God, an obligation to win souls, be good ambassadors of the church and crusade for good governance.

“As a supposed shepherd of the nation’s Christian body, if two of your sheep have a misunderstanding, I think you ought to have heard from both parties before taking a position.

“I am however not surprised because like pregnancy evil cannot be hidden under tainted cassocks and collars.

“I have heard from not a few reliable quarters that he often goes cap in hand before politicians in the name of praying for them.

“It is shameful that the CAN President has turned the body of Christ into a political pressure group.

“At least, even if it is now a political party, he ought to have allowed its spokesman to speak on behalf of the organization.

“Could it be that Mr. CAN President, sorry, Chairman of CAN Political Party (CANPP) took part in the illegal disbursements of taxpayers’ funds at FIRS?

“Let him tell Christian leaders who elected him how much Osinbajo and Fowler gave him to organize such an ignominious press conference.

“These are men of doubtful character that must be urgently tamed before they inflict further harm on the reputation of Christians in this country.

“The character of this man is highly suspect but I apologize on behalf of all well-meaning Christians and their leaders for this attempt by Ayokunle to stain their garments.

“Late Martin Luther King jr. was a religious leader, who used his position to fight for the oppressed and downtrodden in society.

“Let Ayokunle learn from such noble men how to be a voice for the voiceless in Christendom.”

He even advocated for a regime change in CAN. “This CAN president” he said, “is a no show and I urge the governing body of CAN to act swiftly to correct the evil impression or else the present CAN leadership would henceforth be regarded as the servants of mammon rather than servants of God.”

This prodigal son seems not to understand the new pricey discovery and the Next Level Slogan of CAN: “You are forgiven. Go and sin no more!”