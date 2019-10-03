HEALTH
We’ll Bequeath Effective Healthcare System To Nigerlites – Ketso
The deputy governor of Niger State and chairman of the state’s board of Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA), Alhaji Mohammed Ketso has assured that the present administration of Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello would bequeath effective and efficient healthcare delivery system to Nigerlites.
A statement by the press secretary to the deputy governor, Hajiya Maimuna Kolo yesterday said the deputy governor spoke at the opening ceremony of the two day’s retreat for members of the state’s board of Primary Health Care Development Agency.
The deputy governor therefore urged facilitators to inform the board members of global best practices on supervision, management and need for team work on primary health care.
While assuring the state’s government resolve to bequeath effective and efficient primary health care system for the benefit of the people, he stressed that the facilitators and members of the board should brainstorm on ways to strengthen the management, monitoring, evaluation and means of easily getting to hard to reach areas (HTR) in view of the state’s landmass and terrain.
Ketso also stressed the need for teamwork, training of personnel at the local level and maintenance of equipment and vehicles.
He emphasised that the administration of Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello is willing to do all it could to make the state number one on health care delivery.
In their separate remarks at the opening ceremony, the permanent secretary, ministry of health, Dr Mohammed Makusidi and the executive director of the state’s primary health care development Agency, Dr Ibrahim Ahmed Dagana revealed that the retreat was aimed at providing the board members with insights into Nigeria’s current PHC delivery landscape and implications on the attainment of universal health coverage (UHC) in the state.
