322 Stranded Nigerians Return From Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 161 stranded Nigerian returnees from Libya yesterday, making it a total of 322 returnees in less than four days.

The coordinator of NEMA Lagos Territorial Office, Alhaji Idris Abubakar Muhammed, who received the returnees disclosed that the latest batch was brought back from Sabha, a city that is about 774 kilometres from Tripoli, the Libyan capital.

The Al Buraq Airwith flight number UZ389/03 and registration number 5A-WAC, which brought the returnees, arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Cargo Wing at about 4:10pm on Thursday.

The breakdown of the returnees after profiling indicates that there were 62 female adults, 18 female children and 11 female infants along with 48 male adults, 14 male children and 8 male infants brought back to Nigeria under the Voluntary Assisted Repatriation by IOM and special assistance from the European Union (UN) with funds for the evacuation and reintegration of the returnees.

The batch has brought the total number of Libyan distressed Nigerian returnees to 322 in less than four days.

A returnee from Imo State, Adaeze Nweze, who claimed that she decided to leave Nigeria in 2015 without the knowledge of her husband because of hard life and that the husband could not care for the family with three children, left with the help of a woman whom she paid N1.6 million in Libya.

Nweze said she left Nigeria with a pregnancy and she tried to abort the pregnancy about six times but it failed.

She went further to explain that she had twins from the pregnancy but one of the twins, a boy, died while the girl returned with her.

She begged the Nigerian government to find a way to block the exit routes where irregular migrations takes

place because many Nigerians have refused to learn from the narratives of those of them that have returned.

“Presently, our girls pay up to N3million to get to Libya now, and most of them are killed. I witnessed where 10 of my friends were killed with guns and buried.

“I am in serious pains. A boy, Gift, who happened to be the only child of his parents was killed and the parents are not aware yet.

“I pray that if I can be helped with little money to be operating a restaurant, I will be grateful to the Almighty God,” Nweze added.