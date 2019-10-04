344-year-old Africa’s Oldest Tortoise Dies In Ogbomoso Palace

The legendary tortoise popularly known as ‘Alagba’ in the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso land, HRM Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, has died at the age of 344 years.

Alagba, which was said to be the oldest tortoise in Africa before its death, died on Thursday after a brief illness sick for a few days at the palace.

The tortoise became a popular breed upon ascension of the throne of the current Soun of Ogbomoso land.

The monarch provided good shelter and health support for the tortoise during its sojourn on earth.

Confirming the incident, Private Secretary to Oba Oyewumi, Toyin Ajamu, disclosed that the tortoise, which attracted people from all walks of life from Nigeria and abroad, will be greatly missed not only by the palace household but everyone who came in contact with ‘Alagba’ during its lifetime.

“Alagba had lived in the palace for centuries. The tortoise played host to many monarchs in Ogbomoso in the past. Alagba became popular because Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Soun of Ogbomoso land, used his personal resources to cater for its wellbeing.

“The tortoise had two staff members of the palace, dedicated to it. They provided food, health support and other logistics, so as to make sure she gets the best treatment. Often times, Kabiyesi shared great moments with Alagba.

“On a daily basis, Alagba, had tourists visiting her from different parts of the world. The palace household, Ogbomoso community and stakeholders in the tourism sector are mourning Alagba’s passage,” he said.