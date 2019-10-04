Boko Haram, Bandits Targeting Schools- El- Rufai

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El- Rufai has disclosed that the state government has received intelligence that bandits have connected with Boko haram with the aim of kidnapping school children.

The governor who spoke to State House correspondents in the light of the kidnap of six children in Kaduna, however assured parents that the government has taken steps to forestall future attack on schools in Kaduna.

According to him, the aim of targeting schools is to gather enough publicity.

He also disclosed that the kidnappers have made contact with the parents of the children expressing confidence that there will be released soon.

He said “We have been receiving intelligence some three months ago, that the bandits have connected with some elements of Boko Haram, and they will be targeting schools to kidnap children because they know that that is what makes the news.

“And we have reinforced security around our schools. By this school called Engravers Academy is in the middle of nowhere until yesterday, two days ago, when the kidnapped happen, I didn’t know the school. It is right in the middle of the bush along Abuja/Kaduna road. It’s in the middle of nowhere really, that’s why it was vulnerable.

“Other schools are protected and no one should have any doubts that if your child is in Kaduna state. We are doing our best to protect him or her.

“We already have this arrangement in place, this school fell thought the crack because it is quite isolated. It’s in the middle of now where, kilometers off Kaduna that is why it was vulnerable.

“But other schools are being watched and we do regular surveillance, we use the Nigerian Airforce planes, we use drones. We do regular surveillance all across the state and we get intelligence as to likely targets. So, with the help of security agencies, we are doing the best we can on this.

“Of course, you can never get this 100 percent. Security challenges evolve, you close this chapter, the other one opens, so it’s work in progress. And the reason why we are here is to continue to address those problems with the best resources available and we are getting the cooperation of all the federal agencies.

The governor also dismissed claims that Parents are withdrawing their children from schools in Kaduna.

“I have not received this information, and as the governor of Kaduna state, I receive this information more than you will ever do. I have no such information that there withdrawals of children in Kaduna schools.

“As at this morning, I left Kaduna 7:00am but I get three hours update of the security situation. I have not received such information. Even if people are contemplating of doing that, I want to assure them that we have put in security measures to protect all our schools in Kaduna state. So, there is not need to panic. One incident should not the reason for hysteria and panic. Let’s be calm, we will deal with the situation” he added.