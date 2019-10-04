Ethiopian Airline Set For Texas, Bengaluru Routes

Africa’s fastest growing airlines, the Ethiopian airlines said it will commence flights to the United States, December, 2019 and Bengaluru in India soon.

Ethiopian airlines further revealed that the flights from Addis Abba to Bengaluru, India will start from October 27, 2019.

Ethiopia currently operates passenger flights to Bombay and Delhi as well as cargo service to Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai and New Delhi.

This was revealed by a series of tweets, from the airlines handle, where it said the passenger flight to Houston, Texas will be for three times a week.

It said the direct flight to Bengaluru will be four times weekly.

The airlines had, in a statement by its Group CEO, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said, “Ethiopian Airlines is a significant player in connecting India and Africa and beyond. The addition of Bengaluru to our Indian network will give wider menu of choices to the fast-growing air travellers between India and Africa and beyond.”

Recall that early in 2019, Ethiopian airlines announced that they were changing their services to the United States.

Service to Los Angeles would terminate in favor of a new thrice-weekly service from Addis Ababa to Houston via Lome, Togo.

Ethiopian Airlines added Houston as it dropped Los Angeles from its route network.

Routes Online reports that the new route will launch on December 15th, 2019 with thrice-weekly service.

The service will depart Addis Ababa on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Houston departures are on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The flight will depart Addis Ababa at 21:30. After a stop in Lome and a long transatlantic flight, the aircraft will touch down in Houston at 8:40 the next day.

Ethiopian’s aircraft will depart Houston at 11:00 and finally arrive in Addis Ababa the next day at 14:30.