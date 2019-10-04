Governors Who Failed To Install Successors

Since the advent of presidential model of government in Nigeria in 1979, elected presidents and governors are only allowed by the Constitution, to serve just two tenures in office. After completing the mandated two tenures however, most governors would want to install a successor with whom they share ideologies and interest and most of all, for continuity. But this is not usually easy. In this report, BODE GBADEBO presents some state governors of the Fourth Republic who failed to install their preferred candidates as they left office.

The return of democracy in 1999 signaled the dawn of the Fourth Republic with retired General Olusegun Obasanjo democratically elected as President including governors of the 36 states of the federation.

Obasanjo and majority of the governors won re-election in 2003 and completed their non-renewable second tenure in office by 2007, having spent eight years in office.

Few months to the time Obasanjo and the governors were leaving office in 2007, the scheming and intrigues around their successions began, hence, they took charge of themselves by dictating who gets the ticket and the ultimate prize.

Former President Obasanjo succeeded in ensuring that the then outing governor of Katsina State, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, took over from him in Aso Rock, while the same scenario played out in many states of the federation in 2007.

Subsequently, the story has not been the same as some outgoing state governors have failed in their bid to foist successors against the wish of the people or their parties, despite their popularity.



Muazu, Umar and Yuguda, Bauchi State

In 2007 election year, the then outgoing governor of Bauchi State, Ahmed Adamu Muazu, couldn’t deliver his preferred governorship candidate, Mohammed Nadada Umar, who was his Secretary to the State Government (SSG) at the time.

Umar lost to Isa Yuguda, who left the PDP for ANPP because of the emergence of the former as the PDP governorship candidate after a controversial primary election.

Shekarau, Takai and Kwankwaso, Kano State

In 2011, the then outgoing governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, suffered the same fate when he handpicked Sagir Takai as the ANPP governorship candidate and anointed him successor.

But majority of Kano electorate and some key players in the state chapter of the defunct ANPP won’t have that as they revolted and voted for Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the PDP – the party they rejected eight years earlier.

In the 2015 election year, most of the defeats suffered by incumbent governors and the outgoing ones by their failure to install their candidates of choice was as a result of the Buhari Tsunami of that year.

Jang, Pwajok and Lalong, Plateau State

Former governor Jonah Jang of Plateau State lost the chance to have his former Chief of Staff, Senator Gyang Pwajok, succeed him, to the same Tsunami on the plateau, in addition to other factors.

Pwajok, who is now late, was from Jos North in the Northern Senatorial zone with the then outgoing governor Jang, and by rotation, many believed that power should shift down to another zone. But Jang had refused to succumb to pressure mounted on him to endorse a successor based on zoning; he had never been an advocate of zoning because, to him, zoning promotes mediocrity and the rest is history as his candidate lost to Barr. Samuel Lalong of the APC.

Suswam, Tarzoor and Ortom, Benue State

In Benue State, the then outgoing Governor Gabriel Suswam of the PDP also handpicked a former speaker of the State House of Assembly, Terhemen Tarzoor, as his preferred successor against the wishes of popular members like Samuel Ortom and others.

Dissatisfied with the primary election that produced Terzor, Ortom defected to the APC and won the governorship election. He rode on a wave of broad support from ordinary people, women and the three zones in the state to win the election, defeating PDP’s Tarzoor in a fiercely contested election in key battleground local government areas.

Lamido, Ibrahim and Badaru, Jigawa State

In Jigawa State, the then outgoing Governor Sule Lamido was a victim of the major hiccup of 2015 when his anointed candidate, Aminu Ibrahim, lost to Muhammed Abubakar Badaru of the APC.

It is noteworthy that Jigawa witnessed massive infrastructural development during Lamido’s administration which was one of the key messages the PDP campaigned on but the people’s sentiment at the time was overwhelming.

Aliyu, Nasko and Bello, Niger State

The same scenario played out in Niger State when the then outgoing Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu couldn’t crown his then Chief of Staff, Umar Nasko, as his successor.

The major resolve for change in the North washed away PDP from Niger State and deposited Abubakar Sani Bello of the APC in 2015.

Shema, Nashuni and Masari, Katsina State

Charismatic Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema of Katsina State suffered the same fate in 2015 despite his achievements. His preferred candidate, Engr. Musa Nashuni, lost to the incumbent Aminu Bello Masari of the APC.

Amaechi, Peterside and Wike, Rivers State

Same year in Rivers State, the then outgoing governor, Rotimi Amaechi, had a formidable opposition in the federal government led by former President Goodluck Jonathan, a situation that forced him to defect to the then opposition APC.

His preferred choice as successor, Dakuku Peterside, couldn’t survive the Jonathan-backed Nyesom Wike’s onslaught at the governorship poll in 2015.

Olusegun, Jegede and Akeredolu, Ondo State

In 2016 Ondo State governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) of the PDP lost to Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN). It was one election that proved bookmakers wrong.

Jegede was the preferred candidate of the then outgoing governor, Olusegun Mimiko, and Akeredolu was like a lone ranger in the contest, without the blessing of APC national leader and god-father, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Surprisingly, Mimiko’s power of incumbency failed Jegede and Akeredolu carried the day.

Fayose, Eleka and Fayemi, Ekiti State

Last year, the then outgoing Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, lost his bid to have his preferred and handpicked candidate, Prof. Olushola Eleka, succeed him as governor in 2018.

Dissatisfied members of the PDP, who left the party over Fayose’s choice of candidate and style, teamed up with the APC to ensure victory for its candidate – Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Dankwambo, Nafada and Yahaya, Gombe State

In the recently concluded 2019 general elections, some outgoing governors who were hellbent on having their handpicked candidates succeed them as governors, also failed as if all the above scenarios were not enough lessons for them.

In Gombe State, the political goodwill of the then outgoing governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, was not enough to guarantee victory for his preferred successor, Senator Bayero Nafada at the poll. Hence, he lost to Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya of the APC as a result of the remnant of the 2015 Buhari Tsunami.

Interestingly, Dankwambo was the only PDP governor in the North who survived the Tsunami in 2015.

Amosun, Akinlade and Abiodun, Ogun State

Also, in Ogun State, the then outgoing Governor Ibikunle Amosun dared his party, APC, by sponsoring another candidate on a different platform, APM, to challenge APC in the 2019 governorship duel despite several pleas.

His preferred candidate, Hon. Kabir Akinlade, lost the governorship election to Amosun’s longtime friend and archrival, Dapo Abiodun, of the APC.

Ajimobi, Adelabu and Makinde, Oyo State

In Oyo State, the immediate past governor, Abiola Ajimobi, otherwise known as ‘Constituted Authority’, also attempted to foist his preferred candidate, Adebayo Adelabu, on the Oyo electorate in 2019 elections, a development that pitched him against a former minister of Communications and fellow party man, Adebayo Shittu.

The rest is now history as majority of Oyo electorate visited the sins of Ajimobi on Adelabu of APC. He lost the election to Engr. Seyi Makinde of the PDP. Unlike Amosun who earlier won a senatorial seat before failing his quest to crown a successor, Ajimobi lost all in Oyo.

Okorocha, Nwosu and Ihedioha, Imo State

The same thing happened in Imo State in the 2019 elections. When former governor Rochas Okorocha was leaving, he planned for his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, to succeed him.

His plan boomeranged as his APC rejected his choice of Nwosu and handed the ticket to Senator Hope Uzodinma. But unrelenting, Okorocha didn’t back down as he activated his Plan B by having Nwosu on the platform of another political party, Action Alliance (AA).

The rest is history as the PDP candidate, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, carried the day by defeating APC, AA and APGA candidates.

Yari, the courts and Mutawalle, Zamfara State

In Zamfara State, the story is bit different as the 2019 governorship contest was not decided at the polling booths. The quest by the then outgoing governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, to have a preferred successor in office against laid down party rules led to a legal tussle by factions within the same APC.

Eventually, APC lost out at the Supreme Court to the advantage of the PDP, which has now produced the incumbent governor, Muhammad Bello Mutawalle.