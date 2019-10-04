NEWS
JUST IN: FG Shifts Extraordinary FEC Meeting To Monday
The extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting originally scheduled to hold on Saturday has been shifted to Monday, October 7, 2019, by 12 noon.
According to a statement by the special adviser media to the president, Femi Adesina ,The meeting is to put finishing touches to the year 2020 budget, which would still be presented to the National Assembly by 2 p.m on Tuesday.
MOST READ
POLITICS45 mins ago
No Division In Northern Nigeria – Sani
NEWS3 hours ago
Nigerian Airforce Neutralises No Fewer Than 10 Bandits Near Kaduna
NEWS3 hours ago
Borno Govt. Reintegrates 132 Ex-Boko Haram Members
NEWS3 hours ago
Lawmaker Donates To Pregnant Women, Nursing Mothers
NEWS4 hours ago
NAF Neutralises No Fewer Than 10 Bandits Near Kaduna
NEWS4 hours ago
Motorists Decry State Of Abeokuta, Papa Road
NEWS5 hours ago
Biden’s Visits To Ukraine Draw Scrutiny
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Chibok Girls: Why UK, US, France Shunned Nigeria’s Appeal For Help – Jonathan
-
EDITORIAL12 hours ago
CBN’s Cashless Policy, The Game Changer
-
CRIME12 hours ago
NAF Kill Scores Of B/Haram, ISWAP Fighters In Borno
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
NASS Moves To Regulate Private Hospitals
-
OPINION24 hours ago
Key Takeaways From PMB’s Visit To South Africa
-
NEWS23 hours ago
NMRC, Kaduna State Reach N3bn Agreement For Affordable Mortgage Scheme
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Security Operatives Smash 7-man Kidnapping Gang In Ondo
-
EDUCATION12 hours ago
NUT Laments Shortage Of Manpower In Schools