Kaduna Distributes 230,000 Free Uniforms To Secondary School Students
The Kaduna State government has begun the distribution of over 230,000 free uniforms to students of public junior and senior secondary schools in the state.
The commissioner of Education, Dr Shehu Makarfi, who flagged-off the distribution at Government Secondary School, Kachia Urban, said that all public school students would be provided with free uniforms.
Makarfi explained that the gesture was part of government’s efforts to support parents in providing quality education to children in the state.
He said that government was not only providing free uniforms, but equally providing text books, quality teachers, school furniture and better school environment to improve learning outcomes.
According to him, investing in children’s education is investing in the future of the state.
“The government will continue to do its best in improving learning environment in the over 500 secondary schools in the state.
“We are equally aware of the shortage of quality teachers in our public schools. I want to assure you that very soon the Teachers Service Board will conclude the recruitment of 7,600 teachers for secondary schools,” he said.
The commissioner encouraged the female students to study hard, adding that the government was providing scholarship to particularly female students to study medicine and other medical courses in foreign universities.
He commended the teachers of the school for their commitment and dedication to duty. He added that some welfare packages and incentives were being prepared for hardworking teachers that are making a difference in the lives of their students.
Earlier, deputy director, Public Schools, Malam Idris Aliyu, said that the distribution would be done in two phases between now and December.
Aliyu explained that more than 110,000 uniforms would be distributed in the first phase, while over 120,000 would be distributed in the second phase.
