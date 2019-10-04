NAFDAC, GS1 Strategise Agains Substandard Medicines

In a bid to eliminate substandard and falsified medicines (SFs) in the supply chain, the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is co-hosting the second African Healthcare Conference with the GS1. Director general of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, who disclosed this at a press briefing yesterday, in Abuja, said the forthcoming GS1 Healthcare conference, slated for 17 to 19 September 2019, in Lagos, will provide a unique opportunity for healthcare stakeholders to discuss how to work together across Africa to achieve better traceability of pharmaceuticals and to improve patient safety.

She said, “NAFDAC is co-hosting the conference as a continuum in fulfilling the Agency’s mandate which includes the control of distribution, sale and use (or supply chain) of medicines and medical products.

“This is to ensure that these regulated products are traceable with the aim of eliminating substandard and falsified medicines (SFs) in the supply chain, thus safeguarding the health of the population.”

According to her, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently estimated that 1 in 10 medical products circulating in low and middle-income countries are either substandard or falsified. especially in Africa, which accounts for 42 per cent of the detected cases worldwide.

She said addressing the situation may help prevent widespread loss of life in this continent, including an estimated 64 000-158 000 avoidable deaths from malaria alone.

Over 300 participants from 44 countries, including over 100 representatives from healthcare regulators are expected at the conference.

Adeyeye also informed that the conference is supported by the World Bank, Global Fund, USAID and International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (IFPMA).