NAPTIP Storms Villages, Warns Parents Against Child Trafficking

Director general of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dame Julie Okah–Donli, has warned parents against mounting undue pressure on their children to embark on an irregular migration for the purpose of sexual or labour exploitation saying that henceforth those aiding these dangerous journeys would no longer be spared.

She lamented that Nigeria is losing millions of its promising and brilliant workforce to irregular migration and its attendant consequences on the economy of the nation.

The Press and Public Relations officer, NAPTIP, Mr. Adekoye Vincent said in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Friday yesterday that Dame Julie Okah – Donli, stated this at Ekpoma, Esan West local government area while addressing cross section of stakeholders and other partners as part of activities lined up to herald the commencement of the grassroots sensitisation against human trafficking embarked upon by the agency. The campaign is with the support of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

It would be recalled that the Edo Central Senatorial District comprising of Esan Speaking Councils, has featured prominently among serious endemic regions in Edo State thereby attracting the attention of the agency.

The NAPTIP boss who personally led other Directors, Officers of the Agency and UNODC Officials to University town of Ekpoma and other villages within the Senatorial District, expressed sadness over the attitude of some parents who she said has continued to mount pressure on their children thereby forcing them to embark on the irregular journey abroad.

“ I am pained in my heart as a mother each time I recall the plight of our youths on the scotching unfriendly Sahara desert and on the dangerous Mediterranean Sea in their bid to get to Europe for the so called greener pasture. Of more serious concern are those that have been sold off like slaves and are trapped in some of the African countries.