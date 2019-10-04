NASS Raises 2020 Budget To N10.7trn

The National Assembly yesterday raised the proposed 2020 federal government budget from 10.002 trillion to N10,729.4 trillion, an increase of N727.4 billion.

The lawmakers also approved the 2020-2021 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

They further adopted $57 per barrel as crude oil benchmark price for the fiscal year 2020 as against the $55 per barrel proposed by the federal government. However, the exchange rate of N305/$ was retained.

The Senate, after it adopted a report of the committee on Finance headed by Olamilekan Adeola Solomon (Lagos West), called for the increment of revenue target of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) from N942. 6 billion to N1.5 trillion.

It also called for a probe of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over e-collection stamp duties domiciled with it.

The Senate has also called for proper investigation to be carried out on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to ascertain the actual cost associated with the Joint Venture agreements.

The Senate, which adopted all the 16 prayers of the Joint Committee on Finance, also adopted the 2.18 million barrel per day daily production as proposed by the federal government.

In their contributions on the report, some senators pointed out deficiencies in the budget, noting that until these deficiencies are addressed, the government will continue to fail on budget implementation.

In their recommendations, which the Senate approved, the report said, “In view of concerted effort by NNPC and security agencies to combat the menace of oil theft and vandalisation, the 2.18mbpd would be realisable.

“The revenue target of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of N942.6 billion for 2020 should be increased to N1.5 trillion, as result of the performance of NSC in last nine months with three months still outstanding. The NCS revenue as at September stood at N1 trillion against the budget figure of N969.8 billion for the year 2019. The Joint Committee commends the NCS for exceeding the targeted revenue despite the global economic challenges and closure of the Nigerian boarders.

“The sum of N557.4 billion from the revenue increment of NCS should be used to reduce borrowing by N200 billion and increase capital expenditure, thereby decreasing the size of the budget deficit from N4841.7 trillion to N1.5 trillion and also increase the total capital available to MDAs by N357 billion, from N1.01 trillion to N1.367 trillion.

“The exchange rate of N305/$ should be maintained for economic stability. While more work should done by the Honourable Minister of Finance and all economic advisers and her team on improving the economic growth by increasing the GDP and reducing the inflation rate to single digit.

“The saving on income accruing from the increase of the benchmark amounting to N172 billion, which represent the federal government portion of the $2 added to the benchmark should be used to pay salaries and emolument of the proposed 30,000 new employees.

“Proper investigation should be carried out on the e-collection stamp duties domicile with Central Bank of Nigeria for the past years so as to show probity and accountability and, of course, increase the revenue base of the country.”

The committee also recommended the immediate amendment of the National Assembly Act on Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) with international oil companies.

“Proper investigation be carried out on NNPC so as to ascertain the actual cost associated with the Joint Venture agreements.

“Total estimated expenditure of the Federal Government should be increased from N10.002 trillion to N10, 729.4 trillion.

“The Committee recommends the adoption of N1.5 trillion as the amount for New Borrowing as a result of reduction of N200 billion which was sourced from the increase of revenue target of the Nigeria Custom Service. However borrowing must be projected. In borrowing more government must remain focused and ensure that it used to fund critical projects that will increase productivity and contribute to finance financing such debt.”

Some senators, have, however, kicked against the plot to fund part of the budget with borrowing.

Section 12 of the report had said that the nation’s debt is expected to remain sustainable within the MTEF period of 2020-2022.

The report said: “This implies that Nigeria debt/GDP ratio of 19.39% can afford it to expand its borrowing limits. Nigeria’s current debt profile is not alarming as expressed in some quarters but within the threshold of 3% as contained in the Fiscal Responsibility Act.”

But some senators kicked against this development, pointing out that governance should be reduced.

While Senator Gabriel Suswam frowned at this development, Senator Dino Melaye said it was unacceptable that the country was borrowing for consumption rather than investment.

Suswam said: “There are issues with the Medium Term Expenditure Framework as presented. Mr. President, there is a problem with this because, the debt profile of the country is N24 trillion.

“We compare ourselves with these small countries that live on contributions from donor countries and say that our debt sustainability profile should be moved to 56 per cent.

“The committee on finance should critically examine this. I think this document was presented by the Ministry of Finance and they are comparing Nigeria probably to countries in Sudan and saying that our debt sustainability threshold should be 56 per cent.

“If we continue to borrow, as they have put it here, because it is an excuse to move it from 25, which our statutes provide in this country, to 56 makes it unsustainable.”

Melaye said it was unacceptable that the country was borrowing for consumables, adding that no responsible father will borrow just to feed.

“If you want to borrow, it must be 100 percent for infrastructure. If we do that, we would have help the country and the generations yet unborn,” he said.

Urging CBN to promote justice and abolish favouritism, the lawmaker said there was need to enforce ICT in oil production and sale, adding that without it the operations in the oil sector will continue to be shrouded in secrecy.

He said that the use of ICT is not encouraged because it helps to promote corruption. Melaye, however, called on the Finance Committee to look into the issues and correct the anomalies.

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, who said that the recommendations came in a good time, expressed worry that there was a hopeless situation.

He said the purpose was to put food on the table of the common man, adding that the secrecy in NNPC in terms of revenue remittances calls for concern.

According to him, “if you grow an economy when people are being killed, who will benefit from it? Security should also be given priority.”

In his remarks, the president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, said a mono-economy cannot work for this country, adding We have lost so much over the years. Time have come we should diversify an economy that provide jobs in tourism, mining and agriculture.

Lawan said: “Let me say that a lot of all this rests squarely on our shoulders – the National Assembly members. We are supposed to be thinking of how to generate more revenue.

“Let me also say that we have to task the Federal Inland Revenue Service. The number of Nigerians, both individuals and corporate, that are in the tax net is still infinitesimal of the entire population.

“I think the FIRS should be tasked by our Finance Committee to widen the net so that more taxpayers are brought into the tax net and that is one way of ensuring that we get more revenue.

“I also believe that we have to diversify the economy like many of us did mention during the debate. Definitely this mono economy is not going to work for this country.

“It has not worked really because we have not been able to put our revenues into the proper form to provide infrastructure.

“We have lost so much ground over the years. Time has come to diversify this economy. Oil is becoming something else. It is not going to be a darling of any one.

“Perhaps, the greatest users of oil will stop even buying the oil. So we need to have an economy that provides jobs for everybody and creates wealth.

“We have to diversify in the area of agriculture. We have to diversify in the area of solid minerals. We have to diversify in the area of tourism.”

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Senate, Adedayo Adeyeye disclosed that President Buhari is to present the 2020 budget on Tuesday by 2pm in a joint sitting of the National Assembly.

Addressing newsmen shortly the plenary, Adeyeye said that the National Assembly had received communication from the executive that President Buhari will present the budget on Tuesday.

The lawmaker said even though the Senate will hold its sitting on Tuesday, the presentation will be at the chamber of the House of Representatives.

Adeyeye added that the lawmakers were determined to change the budget cycle so that it would now run from January to December.

On its part, the House of Representatives yesterday passed the MTEF/FSP ahead of the presentation of the 2020 appropriation bill by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is as it increased the total estimated expenditure of the federal government for 2020 from N10.002 trillion to N10. 729.4 trillion.

The House also raised the oil benchmark to $57 per barrel as against the $55 proposed by the executive and approved N305 exchange rate to $1.

Following a motion by the chairman, Committee on Finance, Hon James Faleke, the House also adopted 2.18 million barrels of oil as daily production output for 2020, saying, “in view of concerted efforts by NNPC and security agencies to combat the menace of oil theft and vandalisation, the 2.18m would be realisable.”

Increasing the revenue target of NCS of N942.6 billion to N1. 5 trillion, the lawmakers explained that it is “as a result of the performance of NCS in the last 9 months with 3 months outstanding.

“The NCS revenue as at September stood at N1 trillion against the budget figure of N969.8 billion for the year 2019. The joint committee commends the NCD for exceeding the targeted revenue despite the global economic challenges and closure of the Nigerian borders.”

The House further approved that “the sum of N557.4 billion from the revenue increment of NCS be used to reduce borrowing by N200bn and increase capital expenditure thereby decreasing the size of the budget deficit from N1.7trillion to N1.5 trillion and also increase the total capital available to MDA by N357bn, from N1.01trn to N1.367 trn.

“The exchange rate of N305/$ should be maintained for economic stability, while more work should done by the Honourable minister of finance and all economic advisers and her team on improving the economic growth by increasing the GDP and reducing the inflation rate to single digit.

“That the saving on income accruing from the increase of the benchmark amounting to N172 billion, which represent the federal government portion of the $2 added to the benchmark be used to pay salaries and emolument of the proposed 30,000 new employees”.

It equally recommended “that proper investigation be carried out on the e-collection stamp duties domiciled with Central Bank of Nigeria for the past years so as to show probity and accountability and of course increase the revenue base of the country; that immediate amendment of Act of the National Assembly on Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) with IOCs be carried out; that proper investigation be carried out on NNPC so as to ascertain the actual cost associated with the Joint Venture agreements.”

The lower house also called for more government owned enterprises budget to be added to the nation‘s budget to ensure proper checks and balances among all Federal Government Agencies even as it wants the Debt Management office (DMO) to put more efforts and strategies in managing the foreign and local debts.

Additionally, the House also resolved that the National Assembly should expedite action on the passage of the Finance Bill (which will be brought along with the national budget) into Law for easy implementation of the 2020 budget, especially in the area of VAT, just as it called for urgent review/amendment of the FRA Act and the various Laws of the revenue generating agencies to align with current realities.

It earmarked 1% of the Consolidated Revenue Fund to finance the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund and will be classified as Statutory Transfer.