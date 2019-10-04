Reps Move To Probe Road Projects From 2007

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to probe road construction projects executed by the Federal Government across the country from 2007 fiscal year.

The House also urged the Ministry of Works and Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to include rehabilitation of the bad roads across the country in the priority list of the proposed 2020 Budget.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a Motion at plenary sponsored by a Member of the House from Plateau state, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagus, who raised the Motion under matters of urgent public importance.

Bagus while presenting the Motion decried the alarming rate of deaths on the bad roads in the country.

According to the lawmaker, he noted that the challenges caused by poor nature of Nigerian roads, which are in deplorable condition, makes it difficult for road users and commuters to move without recording avoidable loss of lives and enormous damage to vehicles.

“Most federal highways were constructed in the 1970s and since then no major quality construction or rehabilitation has been carried out on these important links.

“These federal highways have been death traps, most of the routes that link further states to the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT,) Abuja, are at the verge of being cut-off from other part of the federating units of Nigeria,” he pointed out.

Bagus added that “if urgent measures are not taken to rehabilitate roads in order to improve the economic and commercial activities of the people in terms of infrastructural development, they will continue to wallop in abject poverty which can lead to the total collapse of the social infrastructure. This can threaten the existence of some States as federating units of the federal Republic of Nigeria if severed from the road network to the FCT.”

He further observed that more Nigerians have been killed on the nation’s highways due to the deplorable conditions of the roads like the dreaded Book Haram insurgency despite several billions of Naira spent on the roads over the years.

According to him, “only yesterday a bridge collapsed in Ekiti State and people died in the process, people die on the roads on daily basis, all the roads are in a sorry state. We as lawmakers, must urgently address the issue because if we don’t do something now, we will not be able to the next level of greatness of our dream.”

The House consequently mandated its Committee on FERMA, chaired by Hon. Olufemi Bamishile, to investigate all roads constructed by the Federal Government since 2007 till date and report back to the House within few weeks for further legislative actions.