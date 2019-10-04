Stress-Ridden Judge In Southern Thailand Shoots Self In Chest

A chief judge on Friday at a provincial court in southern Thailand shot himself in the chest but survived.

Khanakorn Phianchana, the chief judge at Yala Provincial Court, was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital after he shot himself with his own handgun in a courtroom.

After having delivered a verdict on a minor case, the judge mumbled to attendees in the courtroom, saying he was so tired of living his life overwhelmed by work.

Moments later, he rose to his feet, turned his back to the attendees, quickly drew the handgun from his suit and shot himself.

Court spokesman Suriyan Hongvilai said Khanakorn was initially believed to have worked under stress.

The judge was reported to be in safe condition. (NAN)