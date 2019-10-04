NEWS
Xenophobic Attacks Embarrassing To Africa —PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Pretoria, South Africa, said he was shocked at the outbreak of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.
The President, who met with Nigerians in South Africa said the attack was an embarrassment to Africa .
According to him” the recent acts of xenophobic attacks on our compatriots and other Africans in South Africa are shocking to me, Nigerians and indeed Africa.
“It was an embarrassment to the continent. Let me again use this medium to condole with the families of all those who lost their lives over the years in such tragic incidents. May their souls rest in peace,’’ he added.
President Buhari also according to a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu commiserated with those who were injured, praying for their quick recovery, and sympathized with those who lost property and other valuables.
“As a government, we are quite disturbed by these very unfortunate events and have taken actions and measures to address this issue and prevent their re-occurrence with the South African government.
“I had earlier directed the evacuation of Nigerians who do not feel safe to remain here. Over five hundred have returned home and are being reintegrated into their communities.
