Bequeath Good Legacies To Younger Ones, Perm Sec Urges Nigerians

Nigerians have been advised to work hard toward bequeathing a safe and better society to the upcoming generations, in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s goal of fighting corruption to a standstill.

Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr Jalal Arabi, gave the advice yesterday while speaking to State House correspondents, soon after his investiture as a fellow and patron of the Association of Professional Bodies in Nigeria.

He said the goals of the body, which had to do with forensic investigation by professionals in various fields of endeavour, endeared him to the association.

“Quite interestingly their intension is to have a congregation of all well-meaning professionals in the country that care about the sustainable development of the nation; of course, from the name, forensic and investigative professionals, you will agree with me that it is all encompassing when you compare the wider sphere of influence on our development.

“It will be pleasing to any citizen of the country to appreciate that there is a way to be followed, to contribute to the sustainable development of this nation and without any incubation, you will believe that that is what the President of this nation stands for.

“I often tell people that care to listen, that my generation, looking deeply and inward, will have nothing to compete for than to ensure that they bestow a legacy for generations to come and the only way we can do that is to appreciate that id there were mistakes in the past then we take the lessons from those mistakes and make sure that we now lay a solid foundation for these upcoming generations to know that of course there are good reasons them to live positive, patriotic and conscientious lives.

Arabi implored all Nigerians not to be greedy or selfish but try to see beyond where they are now.