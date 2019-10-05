NEWS
Ex-NITDA DG In Court Over Alleged N50m Contract Scam
The police on Friday arraigned a former Director-General of National Information Technology Development Agency, Peter Jack, in an Mpape Magistrates’ Court, Abuja over alleged N50 million contract scam.
Jack, 58, who resides at No. 17, Gana Street, Maitama, Abuja is charged with two counts of criminal breach of trust and cheating.
The prosecution counsel, Joshua Ayanna, told the court that sometime in 2015, the complainant, Tunde Ajala, transferred N50 million to the defendant as payment to award a contract worth over N1 billion.
Ayanna in addition, alleged that the contract was never awarded and instead he converted the money to his personal use and every effort to recover the money had proved abortive.
The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.
The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Magistrate, Muhammed Zubairu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N5 million with one surety in like sum.
He adjourned the case until Nov. 15 for hearing.
