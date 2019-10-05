BUSINESS
Forex Intervention: CBN Injects $311.5m, CNY15m Into Retail Market
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday made an intervention of $311.5million in the retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) and CNY 15million in the spot and short-tenored forwards segment of the inter-bank foreign market.
The director, Corporate Communications Department at the CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, confirmed the latest injection, disclosing that “the dollar interventions were for customers in the agricultural, airlines, petroleum products and raw materials and machinery sectors, while the yuan component was for payment of renminbi-denominated letters of credit for agriculture as well as raw materials”.
Mr. Okorafor further said that the market continued to enjoy stability, owing to the regular interventions by the Bank, which he said had also guaranteed a stable exchange rate for the Naira. He assured that the Bank’s management would remain committed to ensuring that all the sectors of the forex market continue to enjoy access to the needed foreign exchange.
Meanwhile, $1 exchanged for N357 at the Bureau de Change (BDC) segment of the foreign exchange market, while CNY1 exchanged at N47.
MOST READ
No Division In Northern Nigeria – Sani
Nigerian Airforce Neutralises No Fewer Than 10 Bandits Near Kaduna
Borno Govt. Reintegrates 132 Ex-Boko Haram Members
Lawmaker Donates To Pregnant Women, Nursing Mothers
NAF Neutralises No Fewer Than 10 Bandits Near Kaduna
Motorists Decry State Of Abeokuta, Papa Road
Biden’s Visits To Ukraine Draw Scrutiny
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Chibok Girls: Why UK, US, France Shunned Nigeria’s Appeal For Help – Jonathan
-
EDITORIAL12 hours ago
CBN’s Cashless Policy, The Game Changer
-
CRIME12 hours ago
NAF Kill Scores Of B/Haram, ISWAP Fighters In Borno
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
NASS Moves To Regulate Private Hospitals
-
OPINION24 hours ago
Key Takeaways From PMB’s Visit To South Africa
-
NEWS23 hours ago
NMRC, Kaduna State Reach N3bn Agreement For Affordable Mortgage Scheme
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Security Operatives Smash 7-man Kidnapping Gang In Ondo
-
EDUCATION12 hours ago
NUT Laments Shortage Of Manpower In Schools