Gov Abiodun Reinstates Teachers Sacked By Amosun

There was wild jubilation by Teachers in Ogun state yesterday as the state governor, Dapo Abiodun announced the immediate reinstatement of two of their colleagues earlier sent on compulsory retirement by his predecessor in office, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

The affected teachers sent on compulsory retirement by Amosun’s government included the former state chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Dare Ilekoya as well as one of the state’s examiners from the Mayflower School, Ikenne, Olusanjo Majekodunmi.

While the state’ NUT chairman, Ilejoya was sacked on the ground of inviting members of the opposition politicians to the celebration of the year 2016 World Teachers’ Day celebration, Amosun’s administration also sacked Majekodunmi on the ground of preparing what it termed as “offensive” English Language examination questions for the third term academic session of the state’s unified examination in public schools.

But addressing the teachers who had thronged the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium, venue of this year’s Teachers’ celebration, Governor Abiodun explained that recalling them was part of his administration’s gesture, not only to encourage the teachers, but also as dictated by natural justice “and it is the right thing to do”.

“Besides, we believe in the adage that to err is human and to forgive is divine. It is in the light of this that I approve the immediate reinstatement of Messrs. Olusanjo Majekodunmi and Oludare Ilekoya back to service from their compulsory retirement over the 2015 English Language examination question and 2016 World Teachers’ Day celebration respectively”.

Speaking further at the event themed: “Young Teachers: The Future Of The Professional”, the governor urged to teachers and other public servants in the state to always abide by the professional ethos and avoid conducts that are not in tandem with public service rules.

“I concede that unionism is a part of the fundamental rights of workers, but let me use this opportunity to charge all our labour unions and associations to always show understanding in your agitations as no meaningful results can be achieved in an atmosphere of rancor and discord”.

Earlier, the state leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) had sympathised with Abiodun over what they described as the “seemingly insurmountable challenges and liabilities” which the administration of his predecessor bequeathed to him.

ASUSS’ state chairman, Comrade Akeem Lasisi identified non – payment of leave allowance to teachers since 2015 till date, non – conducting of the long overdue 2018 and 2019 promotion exercises and the erasing of the Principal – General status by Amosun’s administration as some of the challenges confronting the secondary education subsector that Abiodun inherited and requiring his urgent attention.

Lasisi however, called for the immediate remittance of pension funds which include the deductions from Teachers’ salaries and their employer, allow teachers to manage their affairs by themselves at the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) as well as payment of pension and gratuities to retired colleagues.