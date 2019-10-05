Hurdles Before Kogi PDP Ahead Of Gov’ship Poll

In this report, AHURAKA YUSUF ISAH writes on the hurdles before the opposition PDP in Kogi State in its bid to unseat Governor Yahaya Bello of the APC in the election holding in the state next month

Asecond term bid by any democratically elected governor in Kogi State would have been said to be absolutely elusive except that former Governor Ibrahim Idris got it in 2007. Idris held sway between 2003 and 2011.

But both the late Governor Abubakar Audu (1999-2003) and Governor Idris Wada (2011-2015) lost the elections for their second term in office.

And from Governor Yahaya Bello’s home town of Okene comes the anxiety of whether the fate of the late Governor Adamu Attah won’t be replicated. The latter was elected governor of the old Kwara State in 1979, and his re-election struggle in 1983 ended in fiasco; even though the General Muhammadu Buhari-led military coup swept away those elected that year including the late President Shehu Shagari, out of power by December 30, 1983.

But the coast appears clear by several logical deductions or political permutations in the Confluence state. Unlike in the yesteryears in Ebiraland, no single son or daughter of the land contested against the governor during Kogi state All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship primaries held on August 29, 2019.

It will be recalled that ahead of the 1983 governorship election in the old Kwara State, which now comprises both Kwara and Kogi states, the late Abatemi Usman was a running mate to Mr. Conelius Adebayo who went ahead to defeat Attah.

Recently, the Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed suits filed by the Haddy Ametuo-led parallel APC challenging the Abdullahi Bello-led executive of the party, a faction favoured by Governor Yahaya Bello and the APC national body. The judgement became imperative after Ametuo withdrew from the suit and announced his recognition of the Abdullahi Bello’s faction. The intractable differences in the APC in the state became a matter of the past after Amatuo sheath his sword.

The main opposition to the ruling party in Kogi State appears to be in tartars, with the emergence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s greenhorn governorship candidate Engr Musa Wada.

Former Governor Clarence Obafemi left the PDP for APC after Engr Wada emerged. Senator Dino Melaye refused the nomination as his campaign director general for the November 16 governorship election.

Again, the PDP is equally in disarray at the national level. Governor Nyeson Wike congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari when the Court of Appeal affirmed his presidential election recently. He and his party’s national chairman, Chief Uche Secondus are at loggerheads over the nomination of the minority leader of the House of Representatives on one hand, just as he and the PDP 2019 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar are also locked in horns. Their quarrel began when Atiku wanted the PDP Convention or presidential primary shifted from Port Harcourt in September 2018. On October 7, 2018, when it became clear that Atiku was going to emerge as PDP flag bear, Wike left in a huff. Sokoto state Governor Aminu Tambuwal was his favourite.

‘’I supported the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, fully. I have no regrets for my support for Tambuwal’’, Wike stated afterwards.

By inexplicable reasons, the usual tribal theatrics, hatred, rivalry or animosity is lost in this build up towards November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state. Unreported survey shows that there is no contention as to Governor Yahaya Bello’s presence in the East and in the West. There is no candidate describing his or her opponents in derogatory words, or subjecting his or her opponent to tribal treatment by relating his or weakness as an outcome of his or her tribe of origin.

Even the PDP governorship candidate, Engr Wada promised that his campaign would be issue –based, just as Bello warned his supporters of unruly behaviours during his campaign. This is borne out of peaceful co-existence in the state and ostensibly because of the leadership style of Bello also. ‘’His administration has been fair in the distribution of resources of the state’’, said an Okada rider.

But the unalloyed support of Mr. Edward Onoja for the governor has greatly led to the harmonious relationship amongst ethnic groups in Kogi State. Long before he was nominated by the governor as his running mate, Onoja told a politician in Okene area that the Igala in the Eastern part of the state would vote Bello for a second time in the state.

Besides Onoja, other support base of the governor include the Senator Echocho Jibrin Isah, the six National Assembly House of Representatives members, scores of Kogi state Assembly members, commissioners and governor’s aides and LGA administrators, all of the Igala extraction.

Hence, this year’s governorship election shall be issue based and APC versus PDP contest. It shall be a contest between the performance of the PDP-led 13-year administration in Kogi state contrasted with presentations of APC’s 3and a half years of governance. Those waiting to cash in on the tribal sentiment shall be surprised at the turn of events.

The Chief of Staff has since dubbed it as “new breed of politics’’. Chairman of Kogi State Traditional Council of Chiefs, Attah Igala Ameh Oboni has been advocating that his immediate subjects should relinquish power for some time in order for his domain to witness development. His wisdom has paid off with the current administration that is said to have invested heavily in the development of the Eastern senatorial district of the state. The PDP therefore has serious assignment at hand, and it needs more than tribal mawkishness to win the November 16 governorship election in the state.