I Find Fulfillment In Making Others Happy – Olanrewaju

Olanrewaju O’nezer is an account director at Tequila Nigeria. She is also the creative director of Fitila by Lilac Teal, a home fragrance production outfit. She is today’s Woman of Substance

Early life

My early life was quite interesting because I travelled a lot and was moving with my father. He was a civil servant and being the only girl with three siblings, I was his handbag. I attended two primary schools, Bola Immaculate School, Ibadan and Ifako International School, Agege, Lagos.

Secondary education was first at St. Peter’s Unity Secondary School, Akure and Federal Government College, Port Harcourt, after which I got admission into the University of Ado Ekiti to study Psychology.

My father didn’t like my choice of course, he wanted me to study accounting. So, after a year of studying Psychology he made sure I changed to accounting, however, he never got to see me graduate. He passed on when I was in my final year in the university.

Career

After school I found myself in marketing communication, this has spanned over 13 years and still counting. Over these years I have worked at different mix of marketing communications such as advertising, multi-media production, events and activation. I have worked with four different agencies, handling different blue-chip portfolios.

Knowing that it is quite difficult surviving on just one income I decided to do something with my hands, I took time to study interior designs. I attended the British College of Interior Design where I bagged a diploma in interior design, this is what I do on the side, especially for family and friends.

Then I decided to specialise on an aspect of décor and I picked home fragrance i.e. scented candles and diffusers. I knew I had to learn how to make them, so I also learned that online, through YouTube first before enrolling for a physical training session at Tres Amour.

However, my private business is the home styling outfit, Lilac Teal, with the production arm which produces diffuser as well as scented candle, the indigenous brand called Fitila, being the Yoruba and Hausa names for candle/lamps.

We are not there yet in production but producing gives me a lot of joy, even though my factory is my kitchen. Presently, I am at a stage whereby I need to commit more funds and time into the business because the candle production could be capital intensive. I am however working towards seeing Fitila become a household name in the next five years. A lot of people buy these fragrance candles from the U.K or America. Now, I intend to project Fitila as our own Nigerian brand.

Challenges

The nature of my job has been a challenge that I have however found a way to overcome.

The other was a lot of travelling is involved and most times travelling at night. Moving around was a huge challenge especially when my children started coming, but I made sure being a single parent, that children never deterred my productivity at work. There was an instance in the whole of a month that I only slept on my bed for eight days.

Then when my children were asked where is your mum my daughter’s response was ‘Eko hotels.’ My job can be crazily demanding having to manage the clients, colleagues and the consumers.

Another challenge was to get someone to trust with my children, so it was crazy back then, but I have found a way around it now. What all these has taught me is people management.

Philanthropy

Philanthropy is not just about money, but it includes genuine care, sharing your time, offering help and networking. My father was a true philanthropist in his own right. He wasn’t rich but he helped as many people as he could, when he was alive. In those days in Port Harcourt our home was open to all Yoruba he came in contact with back then. There are so many ways in which I am still enjoying my father’s good deeds of so many years ago.

There are many people that I wasn’t even aware that he helped, that today, I call family and we are in no way related by blood. I have learnt from this and this is what I practice today. Yes I have embraced this totally and I must say I enjoy opening my arms and doors to as many as those who genuinely need it. I must also mention that as a Rotarian, I try, in my own little way, through this organisation which provides humanitarian service and advance goodwill and peace around the world.

Mentoring

There are two types of mentoring, the one-on-one and the virtual mentoring. There are a few that mentor me virtually, I have different mentors for different aspects of my life, my career, spiritually and all.

I must use this medium to let those into mentoring know that there are a lot of people out there who abuse mentorship. Don’t ever be seen as a leach, don’t become a parasite. When one wants mentorship, one must also offer value, you kill it when you keep on asking for one request or another. Generally, most people don’t like you coming to ask for favors all the time. As a matter of fact, nobody likes those who are always demanding.

Inspiration

My children inspire me, the three of them have my ‘mumu’ button. I also get inspiration from making other people happy. So I will say I find fulfillment in making other people happy. My late father still remains one of the reasons I am who I am. One of his words that always rings in my ears is that there is no point crying over spilt milk, when a deed is done admit the situation has happened (do not live in denial) immediately pick up the pieces, strategise a way out and life goes one. He also made me realise that if you are in a place or position you don’t like do something about it because you aren’t a tree.

These are some of his many words which continues to inspire me to make him proud so that if such is possible, he will look down and say ‘that’s my girl, she makes me proud’

Legacy

I want to be known for touching lives positively so that my children can enjoy my good deeds just like I am enjoying my late daddy’s good deed even till today. I also want to be remembered as a woman who changed her story for not the better but for the best. That I channeled everything towards achieving my dreams.