I Thrive On Good Customer Rapport – Kadaura

Sandra Yilnaan Kadaura is an entrepreneur from Qua’an pan local government area of Plateau State and was born to the family of Late Joseph Monday and Mrs Elizabeth Kadaura. She is the eldest child in her family, a graduate of Mass Communication and currently running a post graduate programme at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. She has been in business for almost three years.

BACKGROUND

My name is Sandra Yilnaan Kadaura. I am from Meryang ethnic origin of Qua’an pan local government area, Plateau State. I was born into the family of Late Assistant Comptroller Immigration, Joseph Monday, a public servant/business man and Mrs Elizabeth Kadaura, a civil servant on 9 July,1991 at Zaria, Kaduna State. I am the first of three children. I attended the Foundation Nursery and Primary School Samaru, Zaria and Our Lady of Fatima Girls Secondary School Kaduna. From there I proceeded to NTA Television College Jos, Plateau State for a degree in Mass Communication (Television Journalism) and after graduation, I was posted to Gombe State for the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme at Centre for Integrated Health Programmes in 2017. I’m currently running a post graduate programme at the Nasarawa State University Keffi and I am also a business owner. I believe women perform best when they multi-task.

GROWING UP

I come from a small family and had a modest life growing up. Life wasn’t rosy because my father was a taxi driver at that time and I recall going on trips with him. I can confidently say, I got the industrious part from him.

THE BUSINESS

I run a wholesale and retail business in cosmetics and human hair online. The business kicked off in December 2016. As a young girl, I realised that I was drawn to my mother’s makeup accessories and would often times try to apply them after dressing up. Whenever I was opportune to be at the market, I would buy makeup, so I decided to enrol for a class at House of Tara, in Jos and there I learnt the retail part of business as I began with goods worth N25,000 and I sold all. Then I went back to buy more. I am also into the sale of human hair and I offer nationwide delivery to all states within the country. Instagram @yilnah

WHO TAUGHT YOU?

I can’t mention anyone is particular but I would say that, my grandmother was and still is a successful business woman who reared pigs and I was always fascinated with the high patronage by Chinese. From there I took interest in learning and understanding everything about the business by engaging more.

WHAT GIVES YOU AN EDGE OVER COMPETITORS?

Originality, good customer rapport and my mode of consultation are but a few of the qualities that keeps me in business as well as makes the business distinct.

DRIVING FORCE?

Every day of my life, I thank God for preserving me, then I go ahead to read his word, declare and hold on to his promises knowing that I will receive all I need to succeed.

MENTOR(S)

Tara Durotoye and Ubong King. They have inspired and taught me the basic principles of succeeding. I believe if they can succeed, then I will be successful someday.

ACHIEVEMENT(S)

I have been in business for almost three years and I don’t see myself quitting. I am financially independent to some extent and each day I hope for a better tomorrow. The business is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as Yilnaans Glamour.

CHALLENGES

I am looking for investors to help the business grow from where it is to where I envisage it to be in a few years from now, and that will require finance for expansion but I am not buoyant at the moment.

DREAD

I try as much as possible to avoid disappointing customers through delay in delivery, buying inferior products or bad customer relations.

REGRET

I see every occurrence in life as a learning process.

FUTURE PLAN

My projection is to own wholesale stores in all geo-political zones just like Wal-Mart.

MOST MEMORABLE DAY

28 May, 2016 was the day I lost my father to pancreatic cancer. He had been going through chemotherapy for almost a year and it was a tough time seeing him go through all the pain, cramps and nights in the hospital. That was a turning point for me.

HOBBIES

I love to read online because it keeps me well informed about the market. I also like music because it helps ease a stressful day.

HOW DO YOU COMBINE BUSINESS, PROFESSION WITH FAMILY LIFE?

I am able to achieve a balance without interference because I was trained to multi-task in my younger days.

ADVICE

Do not relegate yourselves, follow your instinct or a business idea that is genuine. Being a housewife is no longer in vogue, as today’s men also need women who will assist financially in the home front.