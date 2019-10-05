Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Insurance: Life Annuity Fund Grows By N47.99bn In H1 2019

Published

24 hours ago

on

The insurance industry life annuity fund portfolio has risen to ₦322,918,475,660.72 as at the end of second quarter (Q2) of 2019 figures that were released by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) indicate.
This represents a growth of 17.46 per cent or N47.99 billion from ₦274,918,556,624.90 billion as at end of Q4, 2018.
Within the same period under focus, the cumulative total Retiree Life Annuity (RLA) payouts stands at ₦122,094,395,111.31 billion as at end of Q2, 2019. Recall that the RLA market has been in existence since the advent of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).
The RLA portfolio so far has
recorded 73,554 contracts purchased for a total premium of ₦341,615,154,821.14 as at end of Q2, 2019. This depicts 13.02 per cent and 6.21 per cent growth in count and volume, respectively in 2019 from end of Q4, 2018, according to data released by NAICOM’s Head, Commissioner for Insurance’ Directorate,  ‘Rasaaq ‘Salami on Saturday.
The year-on-year (YoY) growth during the last three years for RLA business has averaged 34.28 per cent and 35.12 per cent in count and volume respectively, while RLA fund portfolio growth has averaged 27.46% notwithstanding the RLA payouts made a cumulative total payments of ₦122,094,395,111.31 as at end of Q2, 2019.
The annuity payouts, premium receipts and portfolio fund balance depicts a clear representation as the difference
between the cumulative premium amounts received and fund balance now stands at ₦18,696,679,160.42, compared to the cumulative annuity payouts earlier stated.
“The above indicates growth in the RLA business and a positive future outlook for the business in Nigeria,” ‘Salami said.
Retiree Life Annuity is an insurance product and one of the available retirement benefit options for retirees which can be purchased from a Life Insurance Company licensed by NAICOM and authorized to sell
RLA under the regulation on retiree life annuity.
ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: