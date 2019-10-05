NAF Kill Scores Of BH, ISWAP Fighters In Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has in sustained onslaught against remnants of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the Northeast neutralised several fighters at Kirta Wulgo on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola in a statement said the air strike was conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE on 4 October 2019, after persistent Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that the settlement was being used as a staging area from where the terrorists launch attacks against own troops’ positions.

He said upon confirmation, the ATF dispatched its aircraft to attack identified compounds within the settlement, adding that overhead the target area, scores of ISWAP fighters were observed attempting to flee upon sighting the attack platforms.

“The aircraft took turns in engaging the location, scoring accurate hits which led to the destruction of some structures as well as the killing of several terrorists.”

He restated that the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.