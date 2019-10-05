NEWS
NAF Kill Scores Of BH, ISWAP Fighters In Borno
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has in sustained onslaught against remnants of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the Northeast neutralised several fighters at Kirta Wulgo on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.
The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola in a statement said the air strike was conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE on 4 October 2019, after persistent Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that the settlement was being used as a staging area from where the terrorists launch attacks against own troops’ positions.
He said upon confirmation, the ATF dispatched its aircraft to attack identified compounds within the settlement, adding that overhead the target area, scores of ISWAP fighters were observed attempting to flee upon sighting the attack platforms.
“The aircraft took turns in engaging the location, scoring accurate hits which led to the destruction of some structures as well as the killing of several terrorists.”
He restated that the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.
MOST READ
No Division In Northern Nigeria – Sani
Nigerian Airforce Neutralises No Fewer Than 10 Bandits Near Kaduna
Borno Govt. Reintegrates 132 Ex-Boko Haram Members
Lawmaker Donates To Pregnant Women, Nursing Mothers
NAF Neutralises No Fewer Than 10 Bandits Near Kaduna
Motorists Decry State Of Abeokuta, Papa Road
Biden’s Visits To Ukraine Draw Scrutiny
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Chibok Girls: Why UK, US, France Shunned Nigeria’s Appeal For Help – Jonathan
-
EDITORIAL12 hours ago
CBN’s Cashless Policy, The Game Changer
-
CRIME12 hours ago
NAF Kill Scores Of B/Haram, ISWAP Fighters In Borno
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
NASS Moves To Regulate Private Hospitals
-
OPINION23 hours ago
Key Takeaways From PMB’s Visit To South Africa
-
NEWS23 hours ago
NMRC, Kaduna State Reach N3bn Agreement For Affordable Mortgage Scheme
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Security Operatives Smash 7-man Kidnapping Gang In Ondo
-
EDUCATION12 hours ago
NUT Laments Shortage Of Manpower In Schools