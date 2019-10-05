Nigeria At 59: Are Our Leaders Okay?

There is a popular aphorism that goes thus: ‘a fool at 40 is a fool forever’

With Nigeria remaining in socioeconomic doldrums at age 59, which is only one year shy of 20 years of exceeding the proverbial 40 years threshold for being a fool, does it mean that Africa’s most populous country is now certainly a fool forever?

By way of comparison, China also celebrated seventy years as a communist country on the same day-October first that Nigeria marked its 59th anniversary of independence from Britain.

That means China is only 11 years older than Nigeria in terms of nationhood and independence.

But the East Asian country has grown from being an autarky (like North Korea trading with nobody) some 30 years ago until it joined WTO in 2001 and became a production factory to the world.

Subsequently, China assumed the position of the world’s second largest economy status with an estimated $12 trillion gdp, and it is now on track to becoming the largest economy by global ranking, in less than two decades, when it would have overtaken the USA’s economy which is currently the world’s largest.

By contrast, Nigeria has degenerated from being a peer to countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea of which it was at par at independence in 1960, to banana republic levels, in terms of socioeconomic standards of living and security of lives and properties of citizens.

In my considered opinion, the unfortunate and depressing descent of Nigerians into a vortex of misery, courtesy of reoccurring visionless leadership of our country is a much bigger malaise than the anti-corruption rhetoric of governments from the colonialists to military and democratically elected civilians that have not yielded any modicum of positive dividends since independence some 59 years ago.

There is a common saying that it is only a mad man that does one thing consistently the same way and expect a different outcome. One thing that is clear to all is that successive Nigerian governments have been fighting graft in the same manner since independence.

So are Nigerian leaders mad?

If they are not, why have they been flying the same anti-corruption kite all these years?

Could it boil down to the fact that nobody in Aso Rock villa seat of power has bothered to conduct a simple research into corruption antecedents in Nigeria to realize how the scourge has defeated all the previous leaders who attempted to tame the monster as evidenced by the fact that rather than be eliminated or reduced, corruption has become more entrenched, malignant and hydra-headed like a virus that’s being treated with the wrong antibiotics and as such, become resistant and cancerous?

In the event that any reader thinks that the rhetorical title of this article is rather brash and uncomplimentary, come with me as l go down the memory lane into the annals of Nigerian history to see if at the end of the historical excursion you may not take away the same impression that our leaders may be afflicted by some mental malady which is responsible for their fighting corruption in the same manner continuously and expecting a different result.

For instance, the justification that the likes of major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu and co-coup plotters had for toppling the first democratically-elected government in Nigeria in 1966 was that corruption had become so embedded and endemic in government and public sector that 10 per cent of public contracts value was being demanded and paid to public officials.

Today, it’s not just 10 percent, but the entire funds for a project can be totally embezzled if the alleged diversion of $2.1b for arms procurements levelled against Ahmed Dasuki, former National security adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is anything to go by.

Similarly, several public officials assigned to recover stolen public funds have also been known to re-loot the loot as reflected by the case of Abdulrasheed Maina, the former chairman of Pensions Reform Task Team that allegedly looted billions of naira recovered from pension funds thieves, absconded and later weaved his way back into the civil service until he was recently arrested and re-arraigned.

After the counter coup of 1967 where it was alleged that the plotters of the 1966 putsch were ‘corrupt’ and ‘fraudulent’ in terms of ethnic bias by assassinating only top military officers from a particular section of the country and officers of a religious faith while preserving the lives of those from the ethnic stock and faith of the coup leaders. The Brigadier Murtala Muhammed-led coup of 1975 was also mainly driven by the crusade against government corruption.

The fiery army general is famous for the mantra: “This government cannot condone indiscipline” which is a military euphemism for corruption.

That interregnum was followed by the coup led by General Muhammadu Buhari on December 31, 1983 which like the 1966 and 1975 coups was on a mission to dislodge the democratically elected government of Shehu Shagari in the bid to clean the proverbial Augean stable by getting rid of corrupt politicians in the country.

The lbrahim Babangida led palace coup of 1985 that unseated Buhari’s 18 months spell in office was also launched to cleanse our country of corruption. This time the corruption was not so much of bribery, but of the hue of fraud and double standards as reflected by the scandal of 53 suit cases allegedly belonging to the emir of Gwandu which was illegally allowed into the country during change of Nigerian currency. That’s in addition to the case of an underage child of a member the ruling military council going on the Muslim religious pilgrimage to Mecca which was against the law, amongst many infractions.

The fearsome army General Sanni Abacha, who took over the reins of government in 1993 after Babangida stepped aside, did not have anti-corruption agenda, rather successive governments have recovered billions of dollars stolen and stashed abroad by the late dictator.

Similarly, General Abdulsalam Abubakar’s short tenure as interim military head of state 1998 to 1999 had no anti-corruption ideological inclination because it had no time for such luxury.

But the democratically elected government of Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999 was geared towards continuing with the anti-corruption play book of the past leaders.

The assertion above is underscored by the fact that the Nuhu Ribadu led Economic and Financial Crimes Commisson, EFCC was basically primed to lead the charge against corruption both in the public and private sectors in the same old style in the chequered history of Nigeria.

Scepticism about the altruistic value of the govt’s persistent war on corruption was triggered at that point as cynics were convinced that the fight against graft under the EFCC was not only partisan, but weaponized by then President Obasanjo to rein in his opponents across the aisle and also compel fellow party members to tow his line.

Thereafter Umaru Yar’adua, of blessed memory struggled with the battle against corruption until his sudden passage in 2010 after which Goodluck Jonathan assumed the leadership of our country.

Jonathan struggled to migrate the fight against corruption from the rudimentary level of naming, shaming and jailing which had been the modus operandi of successive govts, to a preventive system via technology without success, until President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Aso Rock villa as a democratically elected president in 2015, and reinvigorated the battle against corruption by reverting to status quo ante.

If at age 59, the war against corruption, (a cankerworm that’s believed to be the bane of Nigeria and the bogey of its socioeconomic development) started by the British colonialists in the late 1950s has remained a reoccurring decimal in the agenda of successive governments nearly 60 years after, Nigeria has certainly lost the battle.

So let’s declare a national war on poverty which is the demon that the vast majority of Nigeria’s poor don’t want to be associated with.

For too long Nigeria’s political leaders have been fighting war on corruption without success.

Before l’m accused of being a corruption apologist allow me acquaint you with the anti-corruption record of China, the world’s second largest economy.

Since 2012 when the current Chinese Premier Xi Jinping assumed power and average of 50 top officials are tried and jailed annually. In some cases the death penalty was applied.

And there are nearly one million public office holders under investigation in the city of Beijing alone, according to Minxin Pei , a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College in the USA.

Even high ranking military chief, Guo Boxiong recently committed suicide while being investigated for bribery. That’s in addition to a Communist Party General Secretary and politburo member, Sun Zhengcai, who was also tried and jailed according to a report by a Drake university, USA don, David Skidmore.

If the purpose of the heavy crackdown on graft like the one recently carried out by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohamed Bin Salman, MBS is ostensibly to send the message that nobody is above the law or untouchable, corruption in China has not abated.

Mark Jennings, a Forbes magazine contributor reported that although the Chinese leader is portrayed as having zero tolerance “However, China ranks 77th on Berlin-based non-profit Transparency International’s 180-country “Corruption Perceptions” scale.

The widely cited index assigned it a lowish to mid-range score of 41 last year, barely changed from 39 in 2012 when Xi took office and in every intervening year”

We are all witnesses to our country’s slide in the corruption index from about 121 in 1996 to 144 out of 175 least corrupt countries according to Transparency International rating? As if to compliment the abysmal corruption rating, our country has taken over from India as the poverty headquarters of the world, according to survey by World Poverty Clock.

All these woes have befallen Nigerians despite the rigorous fight against graft put up by President Buhari including unwittingly endorsing the branding of Nigerians as ‘ fantastically corrupt’ by ex UK prime minister, David Cameron.

By simple logic, if the fight against corruption that has been waged by colonialists pre-independence and subsequently by our political leaders, post-independence for at least 60 years had been successful it won’t remain a permanent feature and battle cry of leaders till the present time and our country like its former peers like Singapore would be first, not third world. Isn’t it amazing and absurd that both Obasanjo and Buhari fought corruption as military heads of state and still returned after 30 years as democratically elected presidents to fight the same scourge?

Onyibe is a development strategist.