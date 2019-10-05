Religious Centres And Public Safety

Nigerians were outraged recently when over 300 men and boys were rescued from Ahmad bin Hambal Centre for Islamic Teachings in Rigasa, Igabi local government area, Kaduna State. It was alleged that they were sexually abused and tortured while in the custody of the operators of the centre

The Police said that children as young as five were among those in chains in what was thought to be an Islamic school.

Commissioner of police in Kaduna, Ali Janga said the building was raided after a tip-off on the suspicious activities going on in the facility. He described it as a “house of torture” and a place of human slavery.

Narrating their ordeals, the detainees said that they had been physically and psychologically tortured, sexually abused, starved and prevented from leaving – in some cases for several years.

Indeed, this latest discovery has brought to the fore the arguments and concerns about the proliferation of religious schools and rehabilitation centres spread across the country.

The Kaduna school where these sordid acts were perpetuated was masquerading as an Islamic Centre cum School. And in Nigeria, one can get away with anything as long as one uses religion as cover. The proprietor simply capitalised on the weaknesses of the system to execute his satanic design.

We recall that last year in Lagos, the then deputy governor, Dr Oluranti Adebule disclosed that at least, 11,895 private schools in the state were illegal. Also, the Akwa Ibom State government this year announced that over 1,140 illegal nursery, primary and secondary schools were operating in the state.Almost every state in Nigeria is littered with unregistered and illegal schools.

This newspaper notes with sadness that apart from schools, there are many other centres and “baby factories” in the country, with no known address or functions, behind which unscrupulous elements hide to commit nefarious acts.

Similarly, last week in Lagos, the police freed 19 pregnant women from properties which they described as “baby factories”.

Also, we recall that last year more than 160 children were rescued from a “baby factory” and two unregistered orphanages in Lagos.

It is gratifying to note that President Muhammadu Buhari, in his reaction to the mulplicity of theae ills, condemned and denounced child abuse, saying “to stop unwanted cultural practices that amount to the abuse of children, our religious and traditional authorities must work with the federal, state and local governments to expose and stop all types of abuse that are widely known but ignored for many years by communities.’’

No doubt, the underlying factors behind parents sending their children to these schools or centres are poverty, illiteracy, religious and cultural beliefs.

Ironically, some parents of the students in the Kaduna school in question wondered why the police raided the Islamic centre because there is nothing wrong with the school. According to them, the allegation by the police that the school management sexually abused the boys was not true.

The parents, mostly mothers, declared their support for the school and its alleged harsh treatment of their children. They did not see any cogent reason why the police should raid the school in the first place. They argued that nothing was wrong with it.

From the foregoing, it is abundantly clear that some of the so called religious schools and centres have done more harm to the wellbeing of the society than good. The revelation by the detainees is clear and unambiguous. Accordingly, we call on the Police to be thorough in their investigation to unravel the true story behind the torture claims by the students.

We also call on the federal ministry of education and other relevant agencies to beam their searchlight on schools and rehabilitation centres spread across the country. There should be a comprehensive audit of all schools. We are convinced that the exercise will uncover more of such ‘torture schools’ and centres across the country. The government, on its part, should provide adequate school facilities that will make the presence of these centres undesirable

Above all, we also call on the police to be tough on crimes by ensuring that perpetrators are promptly punished no matter whose ox is gored.