Uba Sani Unveils Plan Of Action For Committee

The Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions chaired by Senator Uba Sani has resolved to approach its oversight duties with the highest sense of responsibility.

Uba, who represents Kaduna Central at the upper legislative chamber, disclosed in Kaduna on Friday that his committee would “robustly engage the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), commercial banks, insurance and financial institutions” as it hits the ground running.

He explained that the committee would leave no stone unturned by initiating interventions “in respect of fiscal and monetary policies to enhance Nigeria’s economic growth and development.”

He described the inauguration as an “opportunity for team-building, critical look at the terms of reference of the Committee and development of a framework for action.”

In terms of priority, the lawmaker revealed that his committee would also “critically look at the age-long Banking and other Financial institutions Act (BOFIA) with the aim of reviewing the laws, to be in tandem with current financial realities.”

Members of the committee reiterated their pledge to “work in harmony and make necessary sacrifices to make the committee second to none in the 9th Senate.”

Prior to the inauguration, the lawmaker had set up zonal and constituency offices before traversing the seven local government areas of his constituency on a ‘thank you’ tour, ahead of the busy months of rigorous legislative activities.