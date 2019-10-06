NEWS
9 Govs Grace Matawalle’s Daughter’s Wedding
Nine serving and former governors were among dignitaries who attended the wedding of Zamfara State governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle’s daughter on Saturday in Maradun.
The governors include, that of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal; Gombe, Inuwa Yahaya; Imo, Chukwuemeka Ihedioha; Adamawa, Jibrilla Bindow and Borno, Babagana Zulum.
Also in attendance were, Ibrahim Shema, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Sule Lamido and Ahmad Sani, all former governors.
Gov. Tambuwal, who stood as guardian to Ruqayya, the bride, entrusted her into the hands of the groom’s representative, the Madakin Katagum, Alhaji Abdullahi Babani, during the wedding fatiha held at the palace of the Emir of Maradun.
The marriage was contracted after the payment of N100,000 as bride price.
President Muhammadu Buhari was represented by his Special Adviser, Political Matters, Mr Gideon Sammani.
The ceremony was also attended by members of national and states assemblies, politicians as well as emirs and chiefs from all parts of the country.
