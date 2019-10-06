Boko Haram Attacks Yobe Community

The Islamic fundamentalist sect, Boko Haram, yesterday attacked Babbangida town, the headquarters of Tarmuwa local government area of Yobe State. The attack happened at about 3:20pm, it was gathered.

Speaking on phone to our correspondent, a resident of the town Mohammed Hassan said the insurgents came strong on the town at about 3:20pm, engaging security forces in a gun battle.

He said that many people fleed their homes when the suspected Boko Haram terrorists raided the town, adding that the insurgents shot sporadically at helpless civilians.

Another account by a trader disclosed that the attackers stormed the village in large numbers around 3:30pm. He added that they immediately began to set shops and houses ablaze.

A fleeing Tarmuwa resident, Mallam Bukar Yalwa, said the insurgents who had heavy fire power shot at all angles as members of the community ran into the bushes to save their lives.

“They came in military vehicles and started shooting, so we fled into bushes. After the shooting, the attackers started walking around the town.”

Mustapha continued, “let me tell you the truth, if I can survive this, I am going back to Damaturu the state capital.” He added that he has witnessed this similar attack three times.

One of the local government chairmen in the state, who pleaded not to be named, told our correspondent on telphone that the insurgents laid siege on the town causing many residents to flee to nearby bushes for safety. He however said some members of the community remained in their shops at the market area while the attack lasted.

A security source also confirmed that Babangida town in Tarmuwa Local Government Area of the state was under serious attack.

He however disclosed that the attackers arrived at exactly 4:30pm with about a dozen utility vehicles and went straight to engage troops.

Information was still sketchy at the time this report was filed.

Meanwhile, the Royal Highness, the emir of Jajere, Mai Hamza Buba Mashup has confirmed that the suspected Boko haram insurgents who attacked Babbangida, the headquarters of Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe state have set his palace ablaze Emir.

The attackers reportedly droved into the village in large number on Saturday and set shops and other valuables on fire.

