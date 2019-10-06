Dissecting Senate’s Intervention On Spate Of Insecurity

SUNDAY ISUWA recounts the outcome of Senate’s discussion on the state of insecurity in the country.

In the past week, the Senate attempted an intervention in the state of affairs in the country. Like most Nigerians, the lawmakers expressed concerns on the rising spate of killings, kidnappings and banditary in several parts of the country, stating that Nigeria can’t get the best out of the present security architecture.

But beyond their worry over the situation in the country was anger.

The lawmakers were angry that several of its resolutions over these issues have not translated into reasonable efforts.

Coming from order 42 and 52 during Plenary, senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye said the activities of kidnappers on the Lokoja-Abuja express way is worrying, in spite of the fact that it is the gateway to nine states and adjourning the Northern and the Southern states.

“At exactly Aseni and Omoko communities along the Lokoja- Abuja highway, on 11 September, 2019, eight people were kidnapped. On 18 September, 11 people were kidapped with several motors destroyed by kidnappers. On the 24 of September, they killed eight people also including a police superintendant and kidnapped 18 more people,” Melaye said calling on the lawmakers to rise to their responsibilities.

The lawmaker who said the Constitution clearly states that the responsibility of government which is to protect lives, property and provide security, said the lawmakers must uphold the constitution and enforce citizen diplomacy by calling on the security chiefs and the Federal Government to save the lives and property of Nigerians.

“Insecurity is now in every part of Nigeria. We must make this country safe if not looking for investors will be in vain,” Melaye said. Senate minority leader, Eyinaya Abaribe (Abia South) said the lawmakers had several times explored every possible way of ensuring insecurity is tackled but added that their resolution are always not implemented.

He called on the lawmakers to think outside the box.

Abaribe who said he was still thinking about the abnormal thing the lawamkers must do that will help in tackling insecurity in the country, said the problem of kidnapping and killings was not only in Kogi. He added that it was ravaging several other states in Nigeria.

“The Abuja – Kaduna road has been abandoned which is an indication that we have yielded to the bandit antics. Despite governors treaty with bandits, the situation is still worse. Nigerians are kidnapped and sold. We are in a very difficult situation that must be treated with severest consequences,” Abaribe said while asking the Senate to propel the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other security chiefs to up their performance.

Also in his contribution, Danjuma Goje (Gombe Central) narrated how kidnappers are now writing letters to communities demanding money in exchange for safety.

The former Gombe governor who said the security situation is not peculiar to Kogi alone, supported the motion raised by Melaye, describing it as timely.

“Kidnapping and banditry is now in Abuja, a place we thought was a safe haven. Kidnapping also took place even in Asokoro,” Goje said.

“They are now giving notice in Gombe state even in my constituency,” Goje said of the kidnappers adding that they wanted to close down the University because the kidnappers threaten to attack the lecturers.”

Goje who said after seven people were kidnapped, they setup a community policing adding that with the use of technology, three of the kidnappers were arrested.

“Government must use technology because with the use of technology, three of the kidnappers were arrested. The equipments are not enough. They are being moved from one state to another. Proper budgetary provision should be made,” Goje said.

Goje who said the most important road in the North is under siege, added that the Lokoja – Abuja, Kaduna- Kano road is faced with serious insecurity that must be tackled.

Also in his contribution, Senate president Ahmad Lawan said Nigeria can’t achieve the desired result with the present security architecture.

Lawan who said most all the speakers spoke on behalf of the Senate, said they must do something differently.

He said before they went on recess, they were planning to review their previous security summit report by conducting a fresh public hearing.

Lawan who said the present security architecture cannot help in securing the country, said it needs to be reviewed.

“The way the security architecture is designed, we can’t get the best out of them,” Lawan said while commending the minister of communication for the willingness to block mobile lines that were not properly registered.

“We learned two million lines have been blocked. We need to go further than that. We need to give security agencies more funds but we must insist on accountability. The military, the police and other para-military organizations should allow the ordinary people to use the train. They should follow the road,” Lawan added.

The Senate therefore called on the Inspector General of Police to secure the road and intensify efforts at tackling insecurity in the country.

The lawmakers also called for a blockage of the Nigerian border communities to curb illegal inflow of foreigners and ammunition.

The lawmakers also called for the introduction of anti-kidnaping legislation, calling for a review of it’s earlier committee report on security for possible Implementation.

“Drones should be made available to enhance technological approach to tackle security. The security agencies should be restructured,” the Senate resolved.

It said they will appropriate more funds for security personnel, but promised strict monitoring that will lead to transparency and accountability.

The lawmakers also drew the attention of the Federal Government on the increasing spate of insecurity adding, “If we do not do something, something will do us.”