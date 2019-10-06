SPORTS
Djokovic Powers Through To Japan Open Final
World number one Novak Djokovic on yesterday cruised into the Japan Open final, thrashing David Goffin 6-3, 6-4.
In the final, Djokovic will face Australian qualifier John Millman, who squeezed past American opponent Reilly Opelka 6-3, 7-6 (7/4).
The Serbian star dominated his semi-final, starting strong by winning the first three games, picking up an early break while fending off fierce attempts by the Belgian to fight back.
Djokovic again picked up an early break in the second set, and survived all the four break points through the match.
“I think we both served extremely well and precise, not too much chance for returners,” he said in a press conference. “Even though it was a two-set win, the quality of tennis was quite high.”
Djokovic won points on 87 percent of his successful first serves and never committed a double fault in the roughly 90-minute contest.
Goffin fought bravely, but Djokovic kept up the pressure with deep shots and quick footwork to fend off any threat.
“I trained with ninjas before this tournament,” Djokovic quipped, when asked about his apparent omnipresence on the court, during a post-match interview in front of cheering Japanese fans.
“This has been a wonderful week for me on and off the court,” he said. “Hopefully I will be able to crown this week with a trophy tomorrow.”
In the final, he will face the 80th-ranked Millman, who is making his first career appearance in the final of an ATP 500 event.
Millman predicted “a lot of baseline exchanges” with “one of the greatest players” of all time.
“It will be a physical battle. I will probably be the underdog, coming through qualifying. I know back home in Australia, we all like underdogs,” he said.
“I hope to bring my best tennis, a physical brand of tennis, and really just give it all for one more match. That’s all I want to do.”
MOST READ
No Division In Northern Nigeria – Sani
Nigerian Airforce Neutralises No Fewer Than 10 Bandits Near Kaduna
Borno Govt. Reintegrates 132 Ex-Boko Haram Members
Lawmaker Donates To Pregnant Women, Nursing Mothers
NAF Neutralises No Fewer Than 10 Bandits Near Kaduna
Motorists Decry State Of Abeokuta, Papa Road
Biden’s Visits To Ukraine Draw Scrutiny
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Chibok Girls: Why UK, US, France Shunned Nigeria’s Appeal For Help – Jonathan
- EDITORIAL12 hours ago
CBN’s Cashless Policy, The Game Changer
- CRIME11 hours ago
NAF Kill Scores Of B/Haram, ISWAP Fighters In Borno
- NEWS24 hours ago
NMRC, Kaduna State Reach N3bn Agreement for Affordable Mortgage Scheme
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
NASS Moves To Regulate Private Hospitals
- NEWS24 hours ago
Insurance: Life Annuity Fund Grows By N47.99bn In H1 2019
- OPINION23 hours ago
Key Takeaways From PMB’s Visit To South Africa
- NEWS23 hours ago
NMRC, Kaduna State Reach N3bn Agreement For Affordable Mortgage Scheme