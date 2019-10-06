Ilorin Community Floats World Class Islamic Library

Ilorin community in Kwara state has put in place a world class e-Library within the premises of Ilorin Juma’a central mosque to promote learning. Abdullahi Olesin reports.

Ilorin community in Kwara state has put in place a world class e-Library within the premises of Ilorin Juma’a central mosque to promote learning. Abdullahi Olesin reports.

In furtherance of its age long tradition of promoting learning and instilling moral values in the inhabitants, Ilorin community in Kwara state has erected a world class e-Library within the premises of Ilorin Central Juma’at mosque.

At the ultra-modern library sited in the heart of the town( Oja- Oba)both Islamic and other relevant books would be made available for those seeking knowledge.

To underscore the importance that the community attaches to acquisition of Islamic and moral education, renown academics from various higher institutions of learning and traditional clerics gathered at Ilorin Central Juma’a Mosque, penultimate Saturday to witness the inauguration of the e-Library’s board.

The personalities that graced the brief but colourful ceremony include a former Grand Khadi of Kwara state, Justice Abdulutallib Ambali, Prof. Yusuf Badmas of the Islamic Department of the university of Ilorin, Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen, Dr Abdulsamiu Arikewuyo of Kwara State University, Malete,the proprietor of Imam Hamzat College of Education, Ilorin, Sheikh Hamzat Ariyibi, two former secretary to Kwara state government, Alh Shehu Abdulgafar and Lawyer Saka Isau(SAN); a retired permanent secretary, Alh Ayinla Murtala and a former commissioner in the state, Alhaja Nimota Ibrahim.

The chairman of the the central working committee of Ilorin central Juma’at mosque, Alh Shehu Abdulgafar inaugurated the members of the library’s board.

The nine- member library board has a Kwara’s retired Accountant General, Alh Suleiman Bayero as its chairman and professionals from Library Science and other walks of life, including a veteran journalist, Alh Mas’ud Adebimpe as members.

Speaking at the event, Alh Abdulgafar recalled that the master plan of the mosque which was remodelled in 2012 included a standard library.

He said the take off of the library witnessed a delay due to paucity of funds.

“At the time the new Ilorin Central Mosque commissioned in 2012 was conceived, the master plan included a standard library befitting its world class status. However, the construction could not be materialised along with the main mosque at the point of commissioning due to paucity of funds.

“ But thank God, with strong will and determination and above all, the support of Allah, construction of the library has now been completed while efforts toward staffing and equipping it with ICT facilities, books and other reference materials are also almost completed as we speak. The climax of that effort is the composition of the library board, the inauguration of which we are holding today ( Saturday, September 28, 2019),” Abdulgafar disclosed.

The chaiman, however, expressed delight that the library project and the mosque itself have continued to receive wide recognition, acceptance and support nationally and internationally from people from all walks of life.

“Dr Bukhari, an Imam at the holy mosque, Ka’aba , Saudi Arabia during a recent visit described the mosque as the best on the African continent as at today. The Imam did not only leave Ilorin with a promise to assist in sourcing books for the library, he immediately initiated connections with authorities in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to see that his promises are fulfilled and that the mosque gets more assistance in that regard.

“To the glory of Allah, we have started seeing the result of the promise as both Saudi Arabia and Kuwait authorities have prepared containers of Islamic books ready to be shipped to Lagos for onward delivery to the mosque.

He added: “In our own little efforts, the central working committee of the mosque has procured Islamic books from Saudi Arabian publishers to the tune of N5,120,000. One- third of the books have been delivered through the assistance of the state pilgrims welfare board and Max airline which airlifted the books free of charge from Makkah to Ilorin during the last Hajj operations. The remaining books weighing 1,150kgs are being shipped from Jeddah to Ilorin at a cost of N811,300.00. The cargo is expected in Ilorin in the next couple of weeks.

“Alh Hamza Usman, an ICT consultant, had earlier donated 10 new HP Desktop Computers, table, chairs and installation cable to establish an e-library in the mosque. The donation of these items is estimated to cost over N2m. We are grateful to Hamza and pray to Almighty Allah to continue to enrich his pockets.

“As you may be aware, today’s event is in the implementation of one of the resolutions of the Board of Trustees of the mosque which at its annual meeting of 2019, approved the composition of a board that would superintend over the operations and activities of the mosque library and one that will be independent of any of the existing organs of the mosque.

“The independence of the board which insulates it from any interference of any form from any quarters informed the choice of personalities of your caliber, as academics and professionals in your own rights to handle the important assignment.”

Abdulgafar thanked the JAMB registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede for his donation of books to the library. He also thanked the ICT consultant, Alh Hamza Usman for donating 10 computers, table , chairs and installation cable to establish an e-Library in the mosque.

Responding, the library board’s chair, Alh Suleiman Bayero thanked the mosque’s central committee for finding them worthy of the appointment, promising not to betray the confidence reposed in them.

Other members of the library board

are Associate Prof. Abubakar Yakubaliagan, Imam Murtala Yusuf Pakata, Engr. Mashood Sayi, Dr Abdulganiyu Ahmed, Dr Kamal Babatunde Omopupa, Alh Isiaka Atunde Alao and Sheikh Lukman Mukhtar Isale-Aluko.

The highlights of the event included the recitation from the holy Quran by Sister Asisat Apaokagi.