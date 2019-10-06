Lawmaker Donates To Pregnant Women, Nursing Mothers

The member representing Ipokia constituency in the Ogun State House of Assembly, Mrs Sikiratu Ajibola, on Sunday donated baby items and money to pregnant women, nursing mothers and the aged.

Ajibola, who donated the items and money under her empowerment programme, told Journalists that the cash were given to pregnant women and the aged while baby items were distributed to nursing mothers.

The lawmaker, who is a member of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) party and the Assembly Committee Chairman on Women Affairs, explained that it was important to give back to the society and also support the less privileged.

She pledged to continue to fulfil her electioneering promises by extending the dividends of democracy to the nooks and crannies of her constituency.

She commended her people for the confidence reposed in her to represent them in the House of assembly.

“It is important to give back to the society. This programme is part of my 100 days in office celebration. We also distributed writing materials to primary school pupils to support their parents,” she said.

She used the occasion to call on Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun to rehabilitate all the bad roads in her Ipokia constituency.

The lawmaker stated that the poor condition of the roads in her constituency has a negative effect on the economic activities of the local government area. (NAN)