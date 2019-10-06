ENTERTAINMENT
Mercy Emerges First Female To Win BBNaija Show
Mercy Eke has emerged the winner of Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition of 2019.
In a keenly contested grand finale, the 26-year old native of Imo State beat Mike to win the grand prize which is a N30million cash prize; an SUV from Innoson Motors; a trip to Dubai for two, packaged by TravelBeta; a home make-over courtesy Scanfrost and other juicy prizes.
In a suspense filled grand finale, Frodd was evicted giving room for the Top 2. Omatsola and Seyi Dosumu Awolowo was evicted the first to be evicted at the grand finale after which Omatshola followed making room for the top 3 contestants.
The host of the programme Mr. Ebuka Obi Uchendu revealed that about 240 million votes was gotten throughout the season, breaking record of getting 50 million votes in the last week.
Seyi won the One.org task and got the opportunity to represent Nigeria at the United Nation general meeting in New York.
In a night that was tension soaked as fans routed for their favourite housemates.
Tiwa Savage was the first musician to perform showing why she is acclaimed the diva of Nigerian music.
The chairman, MI was the next to perform as his fans and followers of the two genre awaited his performance vis-a-vis his diss to Vector that has kept the social media awash and buzzing at the weekend.
Patoranking was the last musical artistes to perform after which Tiwa Savage came up again to perform and with Patoranking.
MOST READ
No Division In Northern Nigeria – Sani
Nigerian Airforce Neutralises No Fewer Than 10 Bandits Near Kaduna
Borno Govt. Reintegrates 132 Ex-Boko Haram Members
Lawmaker Donates To Pregnant Women, Nursing Mothers
NAF Neutralises No Fewer Than 10 Bandits Near Kaduna
Motorists Decry State Of Abeokuta, Papa Road
Biden’s Visits To Ukraine Draw Scrutiny
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES20 hours ago
Chibok Girls: Why UK, US, France Shunned Nigeria’s Appeal For Help – Jonathan
- CRIME19 hours ago
NAF Kill Scores Of B/Haram, ISWAP Fighters In Borno
- EDITORIAL19 hours ago
CBN’s Cashless Policy, The Game Changer
- COVER STORIES20 hours ago
NASS Moves To Regulate Private Hospitals
- EDUCATION19 hours ago
NUT Laments Shortage Of Manpower In Schools
- COVER STORIES20 hours ago
CBN, Banks Target 1M Direct Jobs With National Theatre Rehabilitation
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
OPEC: Nigeria Ready To Accept Deeper Cuts – Sylva
- CRIME19 hours ago
Boko Haram Attacks Yobe Community