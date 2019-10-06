Mercy Emerges First Female To Win BBNaija Show

Mercy Eke has emerged the winner of Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition of 2019.

In a keenly contested grand finale, the 26-year old native of Imo State beat Mike to win the grand prize which is a N30million cash prize; an SUV from Innoson Motors; a trip to Dubai for two, packaged by TravelBeta; a home make-over courtesy Scanfrost and other juicy prizes.

In a suspense filled grand finale, Frodd was evicted giving room for the Top 2. Omatsola and Seyi Dosumu Awolowo was evicted the first to be evicted at the grand finale after which Omatshola followed making room for the top 3 contestants.

The host of the programme Mr. Ebuka Obi Uchendu revealed that about 240 million votes was gotten throughout the season, breaking record of getting 50 million votes in the last week.

Seyi won the One.org task and got the opportunity to represent Nigeria at the United Nation general meeting in New York.

In a night that was tension soaked as fans routed for their favourite housemates.

Tiwa Savage was the first musician to perform showing why she is acclaimed the diva of Nigerian music.

The chairman, MI was the next to perform as his fans and followers of the two genre awaited his performance vis-a-vis his diss to Vector that has kept the social media awash and buzzing at the weekend.

Patoranking was the last musical artistes to perform after which Tiwa Savage came up again to perform and with Patoranking.