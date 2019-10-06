Obaseki Assures Support To Local Councils On WASH Programme

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government will provide assistance to local government areas in the state to ensure efficient implementation of the Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programme.

The governor gave the assurance at the one-day workshop on WASH and Primary Health Care Activities in the Local Government Areas, held at Government House, Benin City.

Obaseki tasked the local councils to identify challenges confronting the WASH programme in their areas of jurisdiction to enable the state government render assistance where necessary.

He said, “I want an interactive session. The local governments already know about their role in the implementation of the WASH programme because the programme has been on for six years. The workshop is for the local councils to highlight challenges confronting WASH programmes in their domains and come up with the way forward.”

“In terms of manpower, we need to know if we have the required number of persons and the right capacity to implement the programme,” he said.

He charged the participants to streamline issues that will lead to the full implementation of the WASH programme, identify gaps and come up with commitment for the next phase.

The workshop was attended by the Commissioner of Local Government and Community Affairs, Hon. Monday Osaigbovo, local government chairmen and other representatives of essential departments in the local councils.