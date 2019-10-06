Reassessing APC’s Rise From Opposition To Governing Party

Metamorphosing from a regional opposition party to installing the government at the centre, looking back, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has had a somewhat unbelievable and unpredictable rise to power, akin to what comes straight out of an epic storybook. ANDREW ESSIEN writes.

If the story of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would ever be written, the narrative would have to include the fact that the idea started in the minds of certain individuals that wanted a change in the status quo, a change in the way things were done as regards the governance of Nigeria but as events will later unfold, the road to change will be rocky, bumpy and uneasy. Change would not come easy.

Translating that idea to reality meant that the obstacles to the formation of the party literally had to be pushed down like the Berlin Wall built by the administration of the day to frustrate its coming into fruition. In fact, supporters of the party had threatened to mobilize millions of their supporters to occupy the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) head office as well as the National Assembly, had the electoral umpire failed to register the party.

After intrigues, controversies, accusations and counter accusations, the APC came into being and the march towards upstaging the then ruling party and installing an APC-led administration began in earnest. Some political analysts have argued that this was a wishful thinking and that the party would fizzle out within six months.

To drive home the point, one of the founding members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Cross River State, Dr. Dorncklaimz Enamhe, said that the merger was a marriage that will head for divorce soon without any issue.

He said the merger was an official umbrella of all the parties in the country but will not last as a result of the selfish interests of the individual parties that formed the merger, noting that it was a gun powder that will soon explode.

Until this point, the PDP, the acclaimed biggest party in Africa, continued to bestride the political landscape like a colossus, fueling the fears that the country was headed for a one-party state, hence the need to check the slide before the country was plunged into dictatorship.

The unexpected happened when the leadership of some of the opposition political parties, the Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP, and a faction of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, led by the Imo State Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha, decided to go into merger by floating what they described as a mega party, thus changing the political trajectory of the nation that had not known any true opposition party before.

The words of Abraham Lincoln that “The struggle of today, is not altogether for today–it is for a vast future also” effectively captures what Chief Tom Ikimi said while briefing journalists as he gave life to what the merger was trying to achieve.

According to the text read by Ikimi, “At no time in our life has radical change become more urgent. And to meet the challenge of that change, we the following progressive political parties, namely, ACN, ANPP, APGA and CPC, have resolved to merge forthwith and become the All Progressives Congress and offer to our beleaguered people a recipe for peace and prosperity.

“The resolution of these issues, the restoration of hope, the enthronement of true democratic values for peace, democracy and justice are those concerns which propel us. We believe that by these measures only shall we restore our dignity and position of pre-eminence in the committee of nations. This is our pledge.”

Shortly after the announcement of the new mega party, the then National Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, while speaking to journalists, said APC was not a threat to his party.

Tukur described the coming together of the opposition parties as a good development and that the move would inspire the ruling party, describing the PDP as Barcelona’s Lionel Messi in the forthcoming elections.

He said, ‘’It is beautiful. The more the merrier. Let me tell you, there is no polling in the whole Nigeria where you do not have one member of the PDP. The PDP is the only party in the country that fields candidates in every polling booth.”

The show of determination on the part of the party and perhaps to show that it was presenting Nigerians with an alternative way to doing things meant that it had to get it right from the word go. This chance was presented at the primaries in Lagos that saw President Muhammadu Buhari overwhelmingly winning to become the party’s flagbearer.

Although Buhari secured a landslide victory, it did not come on a platter of gold. The other contestants fought relentlessly by reaching out to the delegates canvassing for votes. Unlike previous attempts where he secured the presidential tickets of the defunct All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) and the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) without much hassle, Buhari faced five equally credible opponents in the APC primary.

The contestants gave him a tough challenge by spending months criss-crossing the length and breadth of the country, mobilizing and selling their candidature to party faithfuls. The inability of the party top hierarchy to arrive at a consensus candidate meant that the five aspirants were determined to test their popularity and political might through the ballot box, and they did.

Against the expectation of people who had predicted that the party would disintegrate at the primaries because of the caliber of people who were in the race and were equally viewed as strong contenders in their own right, the other four aspirants exhibited true spirit of sportsmanship by accepting the outcome, and expressed their preparedness to give their unflinching support to Buhari to bring the change Nigerians had been yearning for. They said they were confident that would provide the needed leadership to turn the country around.

The anxiety, excitement, hope and even fear to the outcome of the presidential election was doused when it became official on April 1 that Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress’ candidate was the president-elect just as the then incumbent president Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party, conceded defeat and congratulated his opponent on the victory even though the road to this happy ending was not as easy as it sounds.

The APC against most predictions had installed a government at the center, a feat that had never been achieved by the opposition in Nigeria, going on to consolidate its victory in the national assembly elections to become the majority in both the red and green chambers, even to the states elections. Even the seats held by the PDP are now being threatened by various pronouncements of reruns and or outright cancellations. The party that was despised is becoming the chief corner stone of sorts.

But in the chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun’s assessment when he received a delegation of the NADECO-forum and Pro-democracy groups in the United Kingdom (1992-1999) led by Chief John Filani, who paid him a courtesy visit at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, “the APC took over the nation when it was finally brought to its knees and the people recognized that the nation needed saving and so they rallied around the personality of President Muhammadu Buhari to do what has never been done before or what most people thought was impossible. The people had finally had enough hence they rallied around the personality and the name they could trust to bring about real, genuine and positive change” he said.

It is now without doubt that the 2019 general elections was another defining moment for the world’s most populous black nation as once again, Nigeria’s quest for a sure footing among the committee of democratic nations was tested and tried.

The party again walked the rough road when its unity was tossed by a tempestuous wind of dissatisfaction and the aftermath of the primaries. As stood, all hell was let loose as crisis from the primaries in almost all parts of the country, on daily basis were erupting with protesters in their numbers continually besieging the national secretariat of the party with one form of complaint or the other.

It got so intense that the toll took its course with many party leaders either abandoning their offices or deciding to operate outside the secretariat, the usual hustle and bustle, preparations, meetings hitherto associated with the national secretariat prior to an all-important election period considerably waned after the primaries as offices within the APC secretariat were peopled by administrative, secretariat staff and security personnel.

A political analyst, Usman Yahaya, had averred that “The recent introduction of direct primaries by APC is a multi-million dollar task that may not be taken lightly by those who invest heavily into the slavery transaction of delegate trading where the highest bidder win the race. It is indeed an ill time to them particularly that state congress was conducted already in their favour. This will now give them a reason to do everything possible to disrupt the process or bring chaos that may lead to either cancellation or reverting back to the old system of delegate slavery.

“Nigerians should understand that a battle line has just been drawn between the forces of darkness who mastered the art of imposing candidates of their choice and the masses who now have the liberty to decide who deserves what.”

They however weathered the storm to ride home to victory, installing a government at the center and also replicating the victory across many states in the land, further solidifying its grip on power for the next four years.

For a party that came to power on the wings of the change mantra and with recent happenings, analysts wonder if the party is prepared for the overwhelming support it got from the populace, and whether it can deliver an alternative to what was hitherto the case in the political sphere of the country. The months and years will reveal. At the moment, for the party, there is still every reason to celebrate.