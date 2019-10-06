SMEDAN Empowers 100 Youths With Starter Packs In A/Ibom

The Small Medium Entreprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has empowered 100 youth in Akwa Ibom State with multi-million Naira starter-packs to enhance their businesses.

The Akwa Ibom State manager of SMEDAN, Lucy Ekpenyong, who presented the packs to beneficiaries yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, said that the starter-packs were funded by the Federal Government.

She said that the training by the agency tagged, National Entrepreneurship Training Programme was aimed at empowering the youths with different skills to reduce youths unemployment.

“Today, we are actually having a ceremony for empowerment and distribution of starter-packs /equipments for our beneficiaries of the National Entrepreneurship Training which took place in the month of March this year.

“The training was to empower the participants with vocational skills in, makeup and tailoring for them to be self reliant. It was also targeted at basically the young people, the women and the young men.

“We had 100 of them accredited for the training, but we had over 200 participants who attended the training.

“Today, we are distributing the starter-packs sent by our director general of SMEDAN, Dr Dikka Radda, to empower these people so that they can start what they learnt.

“Our budget was for 100 people but we allowed the extra 100 to stay and acquire the skills,” Ekpenyong said.

According to Ekpenyong, 30 per cent of the beneficiaries are women, another 30 per cent are youths, while the remaining 40 per cent, are spread across all segments.

She commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the federal government and the director general of SMEDAN for approving and funding the programme.

She said, “We want to really thank President Muhammad Buhari for approving these programme for our Agency.

“This programme did not only take place in Akwa Ibom State. It also took place in six states across the six Geo political zones.

“Akwa Ibom State happened to be the only state in the South South that benefited from this programme.”

She warned the beneficiaries against selling the starter-packs, stressing that they should use the packs to improve on their standard of living and add value to the economy.