SPORTS
Sports Ministry Partners ICRC To Upgrade Sports Facilities
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has announced that the sports ministry will collaborate with the Infrastructure and Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) to accelerate the process of upgrade and maintenance of Stadia and sporting facilities across the country.
Dare hinted this when a delegation from the Infrastructure and Concession Regulatory commission held a strategy meeting with him in his office in Abuja.
The minister asserted that the ministry will forge a strong and viable working relationship with the ICRC to explore all possible options of revitalizing , upgrading and maintenance of our national sporting edifice- the stadia in Moshood Abiola stadium in Abuja, National stadium Lagos, Ahmadu Bello stadium Kaduna, Obafemi Awolowo stadium Ibadan among others.
While emphasizing the necessity of getting it right with the assistance of the ICRC, Hon. Sunday Dare stressed that with the political will of this administration, the Stadia will be revamped through the introduction of adoption policy and employment of the concession process and injection of Public Private Partnership, that is crucial to generate employment, wealth creation and liberate our youth from social vices.
“The discussion with the ICRC is very timely, will strengthen the partnership between the ministry and the agency to bring back on stream our Stadia”.
On his parts, the Director- General of the Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission, (ICRC) Engr. Chidi Iwuzah, stated that the agency is willing and ready to partner and collaborate with the sports ministry to realise it’s urgent corporate goal and objective of revamping the sporting facilities across the country.
He further said, the overaching importance of sports to social and economic development of our youths, adding, a revitalised sporting arena will keep our youths busy and entrench peace in our societies. Besides.
The ICRC boss stressed that Public Private Partnership is crucial to the next level agenda of transforming and lifting the youths out of Poverty.
