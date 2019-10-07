Abiodun To Unveil First Ultra-Modern Ode Remo Museum

The Alaye of Ode–Remo, Oba Adetunji Amidu Osho on Monday said plans have been concluded for the Ogun State Governor Mr. Dapo Abiodun to unveil the first ultra-modern Ode-Remo Museum.

Speaking with journalists in his palace at Ode Remo, he said the Ode Remo Museum and Park was built and donated to the community by the Group Managing Director of Adron Homes Aare Adetola Olaniyi Olaonipekun EmmanuelKing.

He said his conferment of the chieftaincy title “Bobajiro of Ode Remo” on him a little over a year ago has brought developmental projects.

The monarch added that, ‘’Prior to his conferment of this prestigious title of ‘’Bobajiroof Ode Remo’’, it is very interesting to note that the title/position has only ever being bestowed on one notable personality; the Late (Aare) M.K.O Abiola.

‘’It is therefore with extreme gratitude to God Almighty and profound joy that the commissioning of this museum, first of its kind in the history of Remo land is taking place on Thursday by His Excellency, Prince (Dr) Dapo Abiodun.’’

Also speaking the Group Managing Director of Adron Homes Aare Adetola OlaniyiOlaonipekun EmmanuelKing said the urgent need to preserve the cultural heritage of the people motivated him to build the facilities.

He said, ‘’The Museum has an Amusement Park, again, there is none presently in the whole of Remoland. In addition, a zoological garden will be commissioned in coming months as well as the completion of the second phase of the museum.

‘’The primary objectives of this museum and park are to serve as a Research centre(Education), Cultural centre (History and Culture) and Recreational centre(Tourism). ‘’Ourprimary goal of promoting the Ode Remo Museum and Park as a world class tourist centre is therefore in line with Prince (Dr) Dapo Abiodun, administration’s policy towards a more sustainable tourism and hospitality sector in Ogun State.