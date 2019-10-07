Bayelsa Governorship Poll And Need For Caution

The countdown to the Bayelsa and Kogi states’ governorship elections has begun in earnest, especially with the conclusion of the primaries by the various political parties in the two states for the selection of their candidates. Saturday November 16, 2019 is the D-day! One indisputable fact, however, is that the governorship election in Bayelsa is most likely going to be a straight fight between the candidates of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Senator Duoye Diri, and that of the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. David Lyon.

They have both scaled through keenly contested party primaries, defeating several other aspirants to clinch the much-coveted tickets of their respective political parties.

An assessment of the two candidates is germane so as to help the electorate make up their minds one way or the other. The PDP candidate, Diri, is a senator representing Bayelsa Central in the National Assembly. He hails from Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area. He served in the Ijaw National Movement as the pioneer National Organising Secretary of the Ijaw National Congress. He was also the Executive Secretary of the Centre for Youth Development under former governor Diepreye Alamieseigha; Diri was Commissioner for Youth during the administration of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as governor of Bayelsa State, and served as Principal Private Secretary and Deputy Chief of Staff, respectively, still under Jonathan. He was elected a member of the House of Representatives, and is currently serving as a senator.

On the other hand, the APC candidate, Lyon, is a businessman with interests in the oil and gas industry. The business mogul, who hails from Southern Ijaw, had earlier been endorsed by the Minister of State for Petroleum and leader of the party in Bayelsa, Mr. Timipre Sylva.

Lyon officially joined the race for the governorship after Sylva stepped down, following his appointment as minister.

Though some say the PDP and its candidate, Diri, seem to be on a good footing ahead of the election, based on highlighted achievements of Governor Seriake Dickson and the party’s popularity drawn from its number of years in the state house, others feel there may be surprises despite the fact that the APC’s candidate has little experience in public service.

However, APC considers winning the election a matter of utmost importance to it and indications are that it will not leave any stone unturned in order to achieve this. This, in our opinion, is normal as political expectations go. The fact that the APC is still desirous of adding Bayelsa to Edo, the only state it presently controls in the South South heightens this expectattion. Already, the party’s stalwarts are so confident of victory that they are beginning to see the election as a walkover for the party.

The crux of the matter, however, is how to ensure a credible and peaceful election in the state.

We, as a newspaper, will urge parties and their candidates to be restrained in their optimism so as not to allow emotions to boil over and mar the entire process. We also assume that the politicians may have learnt a few lessons from the Ekiti and Osun elections and the unnecessary anxiety they generated across the nation.

It is pertinent to appeal to security agencies to ensure that the conduct of the elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States reflect international democratic best practices. In making this appeal, we note the tendency on the part of state actors to unduly apply pressure that may call to question the integrity of the outcome of the election. This, in our view, is unnecessary because, in the final analysis, what is required is the emergence of the best candidate who will deploy state resources to improve the living condition of the average citizens in the state.

However, for the sake of having a peaceful and credible election in Bayelsa, one would like to appeal to the candidates in the election to ensure that their campaigns are issue-based. They and their parties must also ensure that they play the game during the election according to its rules as enunciated in the 1999 constitution of the country, the Electoral Act, and INEC’s Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of elections. They must have it at the back of their minds that Sections 95 and 96 of the Electoral Act forbid violent conduct and use of hate speech by candidates during campaigns.

Above all, INEC should endeavour to assert its independence by not shying away from applying the appropriate sanctions against any erring candidate or political party during the election. There should be no room for any sacred cow.

All contentious issues that marred its conduct of the 2019 polls should be adequately addressed by the commission before the November 16 poll in Bayelsa and Kogi to ensure credible elections in both states.