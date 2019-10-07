CBN Promoting Digitization Of Nigeria’s Banking Industry

There is no gainsaying it that the Nigerian banking industry has evolved over the years, moving from the old-fashioned traditional over-the-counter (OTC) cash deposit and withdrawal to a more sophisticated financial system that thrives on technology.

Time was when it took 29 days for a cheque to clear from parts of the country to the other. The days of queuing in the banking hall after collecting tally number are gone for good. The era of travelling from a far distance to collect cash from a bank or travelling over nights by merchants with huge cash for buying of goods have now faded into distant memory. Digital banking has shortened time to reach banks, saved lives that would have been lost to robbery attacks and introduced privacy in banking.

From the traditional roles of taking deposits and giving loans, banks and in fact, the financial system has become a one-stop shop where payments for everything from groceries to flight tickets to utility bills are paid from one’s account without the customer stepping out of the comfort of his home or office irrespective of the time.

Across the world, there has been some interesting and important innovation in the digital banking field. Nigeria hasn’t been left out, in fact it is the other way around. Nigeria seems to be showing some accomplishments in the digital banking field.

Digital banking is the shifting of traditional banking activities and programmes that were only available to customers when they are physically present at the branch of a bank to an online platform. It is the digitization of activities like: money deposits, withdrawals, transfers, account management, applying for financial products, loan management, bills payment and other bank services.

While online banking primarily focuses on remote deposits, money transfers, bills payment and basic online management of accounts, digital banking encompasses digitizing every programme and activity undertaken by financial institutions and their customers.

In recent years, consumer preferences have shifted to online and mobile devices, but many financial organizations have had trouble shifting their on boarding experiences online and to smaller screens. In addition, until the past few years, banks were not envisioning the tremendous shift in consumer behaviour that occurred as a result of the millennial generation now become the largest consumers of financial products.

Across Africa, both banks and financial technology (fintech) companies are not holding back in the fight for relevance in the digital space. Banks, especially, continue to launch products and services that are designed specifically for the online community.

Nigerian banks have continued to thrive towards being relevant in a more digital world, especially as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) opened up the industry to financial technology companies. Fintechs had challenged the traditional banks towards innovation. The CBN is taking steps to boost the utilisation of USSD, mobile banking, agency banking, and payment service banks.

The efforts of the CBN at prompting digitalization of the banking industry is one of the steps at achieving financial inclusion. The apex bank licenced Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSP), Payment Service Banks (PSB) to provide switching and digital financial services across the e-payment spectrum. It is to the credit of CBN that one of its earliest innovation in the banking industry, the establishment of the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) has led to a world record instant bank transfers through NIBSS’s Instant Payment (NIP).

Credit must also be giving to CBN for introducing Chip ‘N’ Pin bank cards, thereby removing the magstripe bank cards that were prone to electronic fraud. Nigeria was among the first countries that, over a decade ago, introduced Chip ‘N’ Pin bank cards. The regulator has always been at the vanguard of protecting bank deposits, making regulations for banks to implement global best practices in digital banks, frontend and bankend security, software applications and interactive digital banking that has stood Nigeria out in emerging markets globally.

As it is, the distribution of financial services through alternative channels like agents is taking root with thousands of agents spread across all parts of the country through the CBN and Bankers Committee initiative of Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility (SANEF).

Asides this, the CBN has also begun the licensing of Payment Service Banks (PSBs) which are to leverage on technology to take financial services to the unbanked and underbanked particularly in the rural areas, where it is more expensive to run traditional bank branches.

Currently, Nigeria’s fintech market is fast-growing, largely dominated by switching and payment service companies such as Interswitch Limited, e-Tranzact, Chamswitch,, Systemspecs, Emerging Market Payments and Unified Payments; Paystack, Flutterwave, etc; consumer payment apps and digital commerce platforms such as Quickteller, KudiMoney, JumiaPay and KongaPay; and online microlenders. Over the years, the industry has seen banks integrating chatbots among other digital channels towards serving their customers better.

Banks have also adopted Whatsapp, an instant messaging application, with chat banking. Presently, three banks have adopted the Whatsapp Chat Banking which allows their customers to complete their transaction in less than three minutes without leaving the messaging app, while some others are in the process of launching their Whatsapp banking.

However, even though there are security measures already in place, the apex Bank has mandated banks to introduce multiple layers of security to safeguard against fraudulent financial activities including continuous education and enlightenment of the bank customers using digital banking services.

As more people get connected to the Internet, the chances of a higher financial inclusion rate in Nigeria will increase as seen in the correlation between internet penetration, literacy rate and financial inclusion in countries like South Africa and Kenya.

Digital banking solutions, no doubt, will ensure that more people have access to financial products and services. These will play a crucial role in development on the continent and reducing inequality in the long run.

Head, Digital Banking at FCMB, Julius Wanyaga believes initiatives like no-fee digital banking and the ability to transact business using a digital wallet, even without a bank account, will go a long way in onboarding people into the digital banking system.

For Nigeria, the future of digital banking is bright, according to Wanyaga,​ as banks and fintechs continue to develop digital financial products that create significant value to the financially unserved and underserved because “the only way to reach these people cost-effectively is using technology”. The value to be derived from these products, Wanyaga believes will encourage people to go through the learning process.

As CBN midwifes a regulation to guide the operations of Fintechs within the banking industry, Nigeria is once again on the march to encourage and fund its youthful talents burstling with mind blowing innovations through the apex bank’s Creative Fund project. The future of digital bank will no doubt reduce to the barest minimum the dependence on cash transactions and make Nigeria a fully digital economy in line with CBN’s Financial System Stability (FSS 2020).